BROADWAY LOVES SABRINA CARPENTER Comes to 54 Below in August

On August 4th, music director and producer Benjamin Rauhala’s ‘Broadway Loves’ series will return to 54 Below to celebrate the music of ‘Espresso’ chanteuse (and star of Mean Girls on Broadway on March 10th and 11th of 2020), Sabrina Carpenter! At Broadway Loves Sabrina Carpenter an all-star cast of over a dozen of Broadway’s most distinctive voices and a band of Broadway’s finest instrumentalists will celebrate Carpenter’s decade long pop music career, and, in particular, the distinctive open-hearted storytelling and cheeky humor of her latest album “emails i can’t send.” This is one night no pop music fan should miss as Broadway’s best celebrate one of our generation’s most promising and thrilling pop stars!

Carpenter is currently on a huge winning streak after her latest single, “Espresso” sky-rocketed to the top of the Global Spotify charts following two internet-breaking performances at Coachella, opening for Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour” in Singapore, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, and headlining two sold-out American legs of her own “emails I can’t send tour.” Carpenters most recent album “emails i can’t send” has steadily climbed the charts since its summer of 2022 release, led by the slow-burn smash singles “Nonsense” and “Feather,” as well as TikTok favorites “skinny dipping” and “because i liked a boy,” but the real ‘Carpenters’ (her beloved fanbase) know she’s released five albums with of pop bops starting with her 2014 debut single “Can’t Blame A Girl For Trying.” Broadway Loves Sabrina Carpenter will feature a career-spanning setlists, highlighting her biggest hits as well as fan favorites like “Honeymoon Fades,” “Tornado Warnings,” and…maybe even “Thumbs.”

Cast:

Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho, Prime’s ‘Hazbin Hotel’)

Olivia Donalson (Six, Aladdin)

Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill, Netflix’s ‘You’)

Aisha Jackson (Once Upon A One More Time, Frozen)

Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress)

Devin Lewis (Newsies)

Storm Lever (Six, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical)

Ginna Le Vine (Picnic, ‘The Sunlit Night,’ CBS’s Blue Bloods)

Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge, NBC’s ‘This Is Us,’ Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Gimmie Love’ Tour)

Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, The CW’s The Flash, NBC’s Smash)

Daniel Quadrino (The Who’s Tommy, Wicked, Newsies)

Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd, The Cursed Child)

Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Titanique)

with more to be announced, and final casting subject to change.

The band will feature Justin Goldner (Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Alan Stevens Hewitt (Lizzie) on bass, Shannon Ford (Kimberly Akimbo) on drums, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (The Great Gatsby) on cello, and the show’s music director and producer Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) on piano.

Broadway Loves Sabrina Carpenter is the twelfth concert in the ‘Broadway Loves’ series, which previously celebrated the music of Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.





