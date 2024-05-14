Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli to Perform at Birdland in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of singer/pianist Billy Stritch and vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli team up for “Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” – a new show of pop music from the 1950s to the present – on Monday, June 3 at 7:00 PM. Though Billy and Gabrielle are best known for their interpretations of jazz repertoire and deep knowledge of the American songbook, the duo share a love of great melodies and universal stories from all genres, including pop, country and R&B. This show will feature music from a wide range of artists and writers including The Everly Brothers, Joni Mitchell, John Fogerty, Stevie Wonder, Orville Peck, Willie Nelson, and more. Through 11 years of collaborating, Billy and Gabrielle have developed a deep musical connection that allows for great spontaneity and joy in their performances. They will be joined by bassist Pat O’Leary and drummer Mark McLean. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.



Gabrielle Stravelli’s pairing of a jazz artist’s musicianship with an ability to interpret lyrics and connect with an audience has led to a richly varied career. She regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country’s finest jazz clubs and performing arts centers and has headlined domestic and international jazz festivals including the 2021 and 2018 WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival in New Paltz, NY, the 2019 Providencia Jazz Festival in Santiago, Chile, the 2016 All That Jazz Festival in Eleuthera, Bahamas and the 2014 Maree Sonore Festival in Venice, Italy. As a US State Department “Jazz Ambassador,” she has performed and taught throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America. Dream Ago, her 2017 release which consists primarily of original material, received a rare 5-star review from Downbeat Magazine and her 2019 release Pick Up My Pieces: Gabrielle Stravelli Sings Willie Nelson was featured by noted music critic Will Friedwald in The Wall Street Journal and received the 2020 Bistro Award for “Outstanding Recording.” She most recently won a 2024 MAC Award for “Best Celebrity Artist.”



Billy Stritch, the celebrated pianist and singer, has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He began his career in Houston where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990. That same year, Billy started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year position as music director and pianist for Liza Minnelli, and has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Linda Lavin, and many other top singers. His composition “Does He Love You” won the Grammy Award in 1993 and was recorded 30 years later by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. Billy was recently named “Outstanding Music Director” for the fifth time by the readers of BroadwayWorld and his 2022 birthday show at Birdland was named “Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement.” He is the bandleader for “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” every Monday night at Birdland and the twosome also have a long-running Sunday night residency at Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel. Billy has recorded numerous solo albums as well as two with Christine Ebersole and his most recent release Billy’s Place (Club44 Records) is available on streaming platforms and at BillyStritch.com. Instagram @billystritch



