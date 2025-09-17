RiseNY to Present CHAPPELL ROAN LOOKALIKE & PERFORMANCE CONTEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RiseNY will present a Chappell Roan Lookalike and Karaoke Performance Contest, taking place Saturday, September 20 at 12 PM, where 2 winners will be crowned: one Best Performer, and one Best Lookalike! Both winners will receive a pair of floor tickets to Chappell’s September 23 concert at Forest Hills Stadium. The event will be hosted by NYC nightlife icon Marti Gould Cummings.

This exciting event will celebrate the meteoric rise of Chappell Roan and coincide with the start of her sold-out concert run at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium. RiseNY will also be celebrating the limited-time installation of a dress worn by Chappell on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon”, designed by the NYC-based The Blonds, from their 2024 “Fuego Rubio” collection. The design duo Phillipe and David Blond, whose work has been seen on fellow pop icons Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry, draw inspiration from music, film, and art, and utilize “an eclectic mix of textiles and embroidery to create hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind garments that focus on accentuating the human form.”

This striking black-swan-eque dress now takes its place in RiseNY’s fashion gallery, alongside other iconic pieces worn by Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

“Chappell Roan has become a defining voice and visual icon for a new generation of pop fans. We’re excited to celebrate her NYC shows and the addition of her dress at RiseNY by giving fans a chance to step into her shoes—literally!—and show off their best looks and performances at RiseNY,” said Kelley Anderson, VP of Marketing at RiseNY.

Event Highlights

Lookalike Contest: Entrants will show off their best Chappell-inspired looks for a chance to be selected the Best Lookalike.

Karaoke-Style Performances: Select entrants will have the chance to take the mic at RiseNY and perform for the crowd, with one selected as the Best Performer! The RiseNY team will have karaoke tracks available for Chappell’s hit songs, The Subway, Pink Pony Club, The Giver, and Hot To Go! which participants can choose from.

Two Winners Crowned: one for the Best Lookalike and one for the Best Performer. Both will win a pair of floor tickets to Chappell’s September 23 show at Forest Hills Stadium.

Free Entry for Fans in Full Look: Keep the celebration going at RiseNY! Arrive in a head-to-toe Chappell Roan look to receive free admission to RiseNY throughout the day on September 20. Entry will be redeemable at the RiseNY box office on a first-come, first-served basis, and is subject to availability.



Event Details

RiseNY is located at 160 West 45 Street, NYC

Saturday, September 20, 12:00 PM - participants are encouraged to arrive by 11:45am to check in

Hosted by Marti Gould Cummings