Ring in the New Year with Shake Rattle & Roll

Every year, Shake Rattle & Roll rings in the New Year at a sold-out party like none other in NYC!



At The Cellar in Tribeca - 22 Warren St. (underneath Gran Morsi) NYC 10007,

we are hosting a 4 hr OPEN BAR, plus our signature Dueling Pianos show, with a midnight champagne toast, and light appetizers served at 9pm.

Doors open at 9, showtime 10pm.



Why deal with the midtown madness when you can enjoy plenty of parking, table seating, and usher in 2020 far from the chaos of Times Square! A sing-along, dance-along, laugh-along, drink-along party you'll never forget!

http://www.ShakeRattleRollPianos.com

http://www.PianoSummitNYC.com

Tickets to their Saturday Night NYC Dueling Pianos shows >>> https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33455

Full performance calendar >>> http://www.shakerattlerollpianos.com/tour-dates/





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You