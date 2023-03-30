Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y

The American Songbook is vast and ever-evolving. Despite having given birth to dozens of genres of American music, African-American songwriters are underrepresented in what we commonly perceive as The American Songbook. That is the focus of What's Going On?: Songs of Change, a dynamic concert that graced the stage of the 92nd St. Y this weekend. As writer, choreographer, and director, Warren Adams explained at the top of the show, "The African-American Songbook IS the American Songbook. " Together with musical director Micheal O. Mitchell and a cast of seven highly pedigreed artists, his point was well made.

The concert, part of the Y's (recently rebranded as 92NY) "Lyrics & Lyricists" Series, was structured in seven sections

over two acts. The sections entitled "Beginnings," "The Black Woman," "Civility," "America," " Love & Freedom," "Today," and "Tomorrow," each tackled a moment in black history that spawned transformational music. And what music it is! The first act consisted mostly of tributes to seminal African-American artists, while the second act shined its light upon how those artists have woven their culture into the fabric of American culture. It was all accomplished with an admirable lightness of touch by director Warren Adams.

The show began with a South African chant "Senzenina," a celebratory cry from a faraway homeland. Pulling out the big guns right at the top, Naturi Naughton launched into "Strange Fruit" in tribute to the great Billie Holliday. Emmy award winner Patrice Covington (The Color Purple) gave us a profound version of Aretha Franklin's "Respect." Tony nominee, Valisia LeKae (Motown: the Musical) showed off her considerable technique in Nina Simone's version of Rogers & Hart's "Little Girl Blue." The three women joined forces in "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," again by Nina Simone.

Having Introduced the women, it was time to meet the gentlemen. In a tribute to poet Gil Scott Heron, award-winning songwriter, rapper, and actor Ronvé O'Daniel gave an impassioned performance of "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised. " Charl Brown was nominated for a Tony for playing Smokey Robinson in Motown: the Musical. He gave us a glimpse of a number that was cut out of town, "Tears of a Clown." Renaissance man, Eric B. Turner brought the house down with the Temptations "Ball of Confusion (That's What the World is Today). As Dr. Turner told us, he is well versed in the Temptations style as he was at one time the group's lead singer. Grammy nominee Ryan Shaw ended the act with vocal pyrotechnics in Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On?"

Ryan Shaw & Ronvé O'Daniel

photo by Richard Termine

Act 2 opened majestically with "This is America" featuring Ronvé O'Daniel and the company. Eric B. Turner displayed not only his voice but his songwriting skills in "Holding On," a tune he wrote with Sam Aristil. The three women gave a lovely reading of Stevie Wonder's "Love's In Need of Love Today." Valise Lekae. Ryan /shaw and Ronvé O'Daniel put a touching spin on Pharrell Williams' "Freedom." O'Daniels led the company in a beautiful version of his own song "Black is Beautiful." Nature Naughton, who is currently expecting, sang to her baby while leading the company through Quincy Jones and Tevin Campbell's "Tomorrow ( A Better You, Better Me.) The entire company ended the show with a rocking version of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours.) The crowd was rightly on its feet. This final number also included the show's swings, Jaye Alexander and Alyssa Watkins.

photo by Richard Termine

This extraordinary concert would not have been possible without the amazing work of musical director Michael O. Mitchell and his band, Sherrod Barnes, Chelton Grey, Daiquan Davis, and Mesia Austin. They were a first-rate ensemble that expertly navigated a plethora of styles. Credit should also be paid to director Warren Adams for structuring such a fine evening of delightful music. Congratulations to him and his marvelous company on such a meaningful evening.

For tickets to the rest of the Lyrics and Lyricists Series at the 92nd St Y please visit their website, 92ny.org.