Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y

Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y

92NY's Lyrics & Lyricists Series Salutes the African-American Songbook

Mar. 30, 2023  
Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y
Patrice Covington, Valisia LeKae, Naturi Naughton
photo by Richard Termine

The American Songbook is vast and ever-evolving. Despite having given birth to dozens of genres of American music, African-American songwriters are underrepresented in what we commonly perceive as The American Songbook. That is the focus of What's Going On?: Songs of Change, a dynamic concert that graced the stage of the 92nd St. Y this weekend. As writer, choreographer, and director, Warren Adams explained at the top of the show, "The African-American Songbook IS the American Songbook. " Together with musical director Micheal O. Mitchell and a cast of seven highly pedigreed artists, his point was well made.

The concert, part of the Y's (recently rebranded as 92NY) "Lyrics & Lyricists" Series, was structured in seven sections

Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y
Warren Adams

over two acts. The sections entitled "Beginnings," "The Black Woman," "Civility," "America," " Love & Freedom," "Today," and "Tomorrow," each tackled a moment in black history that spawned transformational music. And what music it is! The first act consisted mostly of tributes to seminal African-American artists, while the second act shined its light upon how those artists have woven their culture into the fabric of American culture. It was all accomplished with an admirable lightness of touch by director Warren Adams.

The show began with a South African chant "Senzenina," a celebratory cry from a faraway homeland. Pulling out the big guns right at the top, Naturi Naughton launched into "Strange Fruit" in tribute to the great Billie Holliday. Emmy award winner Patrice Covington (The Color Purple) gave us a profound version of Aretha Franklin's "Respect." Tony nominee, Valisia LeKae (Motown: the Musical) showed off her considerable technique in Nina Simone's version of Rogers & Hart's "Little Girl Blue." The three women joined forces in "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," again by Nina Simone.

Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y
L-R: Michael O. Mitchell (piano), Sherrod Barnes (guitar), Charl Brown, Eric B. Turner, Valisia LeKae, Ryan Shaw, Ronvé O'Daniel, Chelton Grey (bass), Naturi Naughton, Patrice Covington, DaiQuan Davis (drums), Mesia Austin
photo by Richard Termine

Having Introduced the women, it was time to meet the gentlemen. In a tribute to poet Gil Scott Heron, award-winning songwriter, rapper, and actor Ronvé O'Daniel gave an impassioned performance of "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised. " Charl Brown was nominated for a Tony for playing Smokey Robinson in Motown: the Musical. He gave us a glimpse of a number that was cut out of town, "Tears of a Clown." Renaissance man, Eric B. Turner brought the house down with the Temptations "Ball of Confusion (That's What the World is Today). As Dr. Turner told us, he is well versed in the Temptations style as he was at one time the group's lead singer. Grammy nominee Ryan Shaw ended the act with vocal pyrotechnics in Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On?"

Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y
Ryan Shaw & Ronvé O'Daniel
photo by Richard Termine

Act 2 opened majestically with "This is America" featuring Ronvé O'Daniel and the company. Eric B. Turner displayed not only his voice but his songwriting skills in "Holding On," a tune he wrote with Sam Aristil. The three women gave a lovely reading of Stevie Wonder's "Love's In Need of Love Today." Valise Lekae. Ryan /shaw and Ronvé O'Daniel put a touching spin on Pharrell Williams' "Freedom." O'Daniels led the company in a beautiful version of his own song "Black is Beautiful." Nature Naughton, who is currently expecting, sang to her baby while leading the company through Quincy Jones and Tevin Campbell's "Tomorrow ( A Better You, Better Me.) The entire company ended the show with a rocking version of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours.) The crowd was rightly on its feet. This final number also included the show's swings, Jaye Alexander and Alyssa Watkins.

Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y
photo by Richard Termine

This extraordinary concert would not have been possible without the amazing work of musical director Michael O. Mitchell and his band, Sherrod Barnes, Chelton Grey, Daiquan Davis, and Mesia Austin. They were a first-rate ensemble that expertly navigated a plethora of styles. Credit should also be paid to director Warren Adams for structuring such a fine evening of delightful music. Congratulations to him and his marvelous company on such a meaningful evening.

For tickets to the rest of the Lyrics and Lyricists Series at the 92nd St Y please visit their website, 92ny.org.



Billy Stritch, Cy Coleman and The Wick Photo
Billy Stritch, Cy Coleman and The Wick
Billy Stritch, pianist, singer/arranger/composer/entertainer and EDUCATOR extraordinaire, gave a performance at the Wick Museum Nightclub last night that will resonate in his audience’s musical memory forever. He recreated the genius of the late great composer Cy Coleman’s music and piano artistry with skills that few artists possess. Check out photos from the performance here!
The Anderson Brothers, Rickie Lee Jones, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
The Anderson Brothers, Rickie Lee Jones, and More to Play Birdland This Month
​​​​​​​Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running April 3 through April 16.
Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar, Linda Eder, and More to Play 54 Below This Month Photo
Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar, Linda Eder, and More to Play 54 Below This Month
Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
LEOLAS LADYLAND The Talk Show You Need Photo
LEOLA'S LADYLAND The Talk Show You Need
The self-proclaimed 'senior citizen, redneck, lesbian, diva' brought her post-modern talk show to the Green Room 42 last night. It was, as we say in the South, a 'ring-tail tooter' of an evening.

From This Author - Ricky Pope

Ricky Pope is a very busy actor/musical director/vocal coach who has toured the country with the national tours of ANNIE, ALL SHOOK UP AND TITANIC. He has worked in regional theatres in 49 states i... (read more about this author)


Review: LEOLA'S LADYLAND LOUNGE is the Talk Show You Didn't Know You Needed (You Do) at The Green Room 42Review: LEOLA'S LADYLAND LOUNGE is the Talk Show You Didn't Know You Needed (You Do) at The Green Room 42
April 2, 2023

The self-proclaimed 'senior citizen, redneck, lesbian, diva' brought her post-modern talk show to the Green Room 42 last night. It was, as we say in the South, a 'ring-tail tooter' of an evening.
Review: JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? is a Comic Treasure Trove at 54 BelowReview: JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? is a Comic Treasure Trove at 54 Below
April 1, 2023

From the moment she appeared in the audience singing “One Night Only from Dreamgirls, sliding down a banister like a wacky Mame, you knew you were in for a comedic master class. She is an excellent mimic, a powerhouse singer, and in the end a sensitive and truthful actor. She is living proof of Elaine Stritch’s maxim, “To play comedy you have to be real.” Jennifer Simard is absolutely the real deal.
Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. YReview: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y
March 30, 2023

A dynamic concert graced the stage of 92NY this past weekend.
Review: TCU SENIOR AND ALUMNI SHOWCASE Fills Me With Hometown Pride at 54BelowReview: TCU SENIOR AND ALUMNI SHOWCASE Fills Me With Hometown Pride at 54Below
March 27, 2023

Last week, it was with great joy that I went to 54 Below to see the TCU Department of Theatre Senior and Alumni Showcase. As about half of the performers were graduating seniors, it isn't really fair to review the evening, but there was so much talent on the stage it is an event that should be noted. These are performers we will definitely be seeing in New York again, and soon.
Review: SUSAN MACK Delivers an Introspective Evening in YESTERDAYS at BirdlandReview: SUSAN MACK Delivers an Introspective Evening in YESTERDAYS at Birdland
November 15, 2022

We all love to reminisce. A trip down memory lane is highly satisfying. In fact, for those of us who are devotees of The American Songbook, reminiscing is sort of our gig. Susan Mack has made it the theme of her evening, SUSAN MACK: YESTERDAYS, which opened yesterday at Birdland. And Ms. Mack is, indeed a singer worth remembering. She has a voice as full-bodied as honey, with impeccable pitch and delicious taste in music. She put together a program of classy, often rueful tunes about days gone by, both hers and ours. As she points out, the beauty of calling a show YESTERDAYS is that you can sing anything written before today.
share