Review: Talia Suskauer Heats Up Joe's Pub with SONGS FROM MY SHOWER

Entering the packed house wearing a dressing gown and shower turban, Talia Suskauer invited the audience into her shower on July 8th with a power ballad mash-up consisting of Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself” (also a staple of the Celine Dion canon), Heart’s “Alone” and “Alone in the Universe” (alas, this reviewer’s memory cannot recall if this was ELO’s or Ahrens & Flaherty’s version but it was fabulous nonetheless), and for the Wicked fans out there, the famous lick from the end of “Defying Gravity” made a subtle appearance. And yes, you read right – her shower! The premise of the show was simply songs that Suskauer sings in the shower, and judging by the crowd’s enthusiasm, all were thrilled that she was bringing them to the stage!

Accompanied by Music Director Jacob Yates at the piano, Joshua Roberts on drums and Dave Kawamura on guitar, Suskauer commanded the stage at Joe's Pub like the pro that she is. As one of a long line of Elphabas on Broadway, Suskauer’s belt is incredible, and her stage presence unassailable. She also knows how to work with and connect with the audience. Some musical theater performers tend to approach cabaret as a concert opportunity, whereby they sing loud and proud but fail to connect with the audience. Suskauer is not one of those. She was an engaging storyteller and knew instinctively when and where to deliver a line, as she did with “Michael in the Bathroom” from Be More Chill by Joe Iconis, the show in which she made her Broadway debut.

She shared a hilarious story about how she sings in her shower all the time, and as she never hears her neighbors, she assumed that they couldn’t hear her. That was until one day she was rehearsing “Somewhere That’s Green” from Little Shop of Horrors repeatedly and was rudely interrupted by a neighbor yelling, “Shut the **** up!” Clearly, he didn’t appreciate Suskauer’s incredible talents – but the audience certainly did, and were excited to learn that that shower rendition has landed her the role of Audrey in an upcoming summer stock production!

Other highlights included an hilarious delivery of “The Confrontation” from Les Mis, in which Suskauer sung both Jean Valjean and Javert’s parts on alternating microphones, a rousing mash-up of Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” an excellent duet with her sister Becca Suskauer (Beyonce and Miley Cyrus’ “Most Wanted”) and a rockin’ rendition of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” which had the audience singing along. Here’s hoping Suskauer brings us more songs from her shower soon!

Cover photo by Justin Patterson.

Songs from My Shower was presented in partnership with YoungArts.

For more shows at Joe’s Pub head to their website.

