Review: TO ALL THE TENORS I LOVED BEFORE at 54 Below Celebrates Pride

On June 5, 54 Below hosted a pride-filled celebration of queer identity and love with "To All the Tenors I've Loved Before," directed by Shelby Phillips and produced by Rachael Kinser. This one-night-only cabaret brought together a talented ensemble of queer performers to reinterpret a wide range of musical theater numbers through a queer lens.

The evening was a testament to the ease of shifting straight narratives in a song into an emotional telling of the queer experience, allowing the performers to offer fresh perspectives on familiar tunes. With musical direction and accompaniment by Richard Lowenburg, the performers delivered powerful performances that highlighted the diversity of LGBTQ+ experiences.

Notably, the performance was ASL interpreted, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for all attendees. It helped highlight the importance of supporting as many different people during this Pride season and to continue to uplift each other.

The cast featured a dynamic mix of voices, including Cate Elise Goddard, Stephen Gordon, Scott Healy, Lauren Henriques, Walter Higginbotham, Amelio Kirshon, Lawson Lewallen, Marcus McGee, Bea Mienik, Meag O’Meara, Shelby Phillips, Stevie Reynolds, and Gabriela Santana. Each artist brought their unique flair to the stage, creating an inclusive and celebratory atmosphere.

While every performer shone throughout the night, several standout performances left a lasting impression. Gordon and Lewallen’s performance of “Follow Your Heart” from “Urinetown” combined incredible harmonies, smooth vocals, and laugh-out-loud physical comedy that created an extremely engaging and enjoyable number.

It wouldn’t be a night of queer stories without a ballad about yearning and Henriques’ rendition of “Maria” from “West Side Story” perfectly filled that niche. The power in her voice and incredible range enhanced the emotional impact of the song.

Another emotional and vocally powerful soloist was Santana. Her performance of “What Is It About Her?” from “The Wild Party” was a showstopper. She demonstrated a deep understanding of the piece, letting it guide her movements and facial expression in a captivating way.

"To All the Tenors I've Loved Before" ended the show with a group performance of “Freak Flag” from “Shrek the Musical” that captured the message of the show perfectly, encouraging the audience to embrace their full, authentic selves. As Pride Month continues, this celebration at 54 Below serves as a reminder of the importance of visibility and representation in the arts.

For those who missed this unforgettable evening, keep an eye on 54 Below’s upcoming events for more performances that honor and celebrate the rich diversity of queer expression in the performing arts. You can find more upcoming shows on their website here.

