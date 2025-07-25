Review: THIS IS US at 54 Below Revisits 15 Years of One Direction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On July 22, 54 Below transformed into a full-on Directioner time machine. Produced by Maddie Russell and Haley Keizur with musical direction by Aidan S. Wells, This Is Us: A Journey Through the 15 Years of One Direction pulled straight from the band’s biggest hits, deep cuts, and solo singles.

The show unfolded chronologically, moving through every era with the kind of detail and sincerity that could only come from people who actually grew up with this music. Each performer brought something distinct to the stage, with every song thoughtfully matched to their vocal style in a way that elevated the narrative arc. The result was a concert that felt personal, intentional, and emotionally connected to the music’s evolution.

For the uninitiated, One Direction (Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik) formed in 2010 on The X Factor UK and took over the world shortly after. The group released five albums before going on hiatus in 2016, and each member eventually carved out their own solo career.

The cast featured Shailen Patel Braun, Keara Byron, Julian Carli, Layla Hope Clarke, Tatianna Córdoba, Camelia Elías, Luke Gilmore, Blake Gioviti, Giselle Gutierrez, Claire‑Marie Hall, Gracie Kendall, Dillon Klena, Nicholas Kraft, Brady Miller, Clay Miller, Joseph Morell, Achilles Mulkey, Leah Platt, Christopher James Tamayo, Justin Turner, and Mitchell Turner. Their energy never dipped, even with a setlist that spanned 15 years of very different pop sounds

One of the biggest crowd-pleasers came early on with Shailen Patel Braun leading "Up All Night." Luke Gilmore and Brady Miller jumped in on backup vocals, giving it the boy band blend it needed. It was playful, with perfect harmonies, and had the whole room clapping like it was 2011 again.

Giselle Gutierrez gave one of the night’s most emotionally grounded performances with “Little Things.” Her stripped-back delivery let the lyrics shine, and she didn’t overdo it—just clean, clear vocals and a real connection to the material. It felt honest and personal, and the stillness she brought to the stage made the vulnerability of the song hit even harder

Dillon Klena sounded right at home on “18.” His tone was easy and unforced, matching the song’s nostalgic look back at young love. It didn’t feel like he was trying to recreate a One Direction moment, it felt like he was telling his own version of that story, and it worked. The crowd felt it too.

Right before the show wrapped with a mashup of solo material from each of the boys. Mitchell Turner sang "Slow Hands," Nicholas Kraft took on "Adore You," Blake Gioviti delivered "Walls," Julian Carli gave us "For You," and Achilles Mulkey closed it out with "Dusk ’Til Dawn." Each song kept its own voice, but together, they fit like the band had never actually gone their separate ways.

Fifteen years after their formation, One Direction’s music still hits. This show proved it. Whether you’re still listening to Take Me Home or you’ve moved on to Harry’s House, This Is Us reminded us why we got attached in the first place.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below and where to follow them online on their website here.

