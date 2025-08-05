Review: THE UNEXPECTED VOL. 2 Brings Bold Musical Choices to The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The second installment of Unexpected lit up The Green Room 42 on August 1, with a wide-ranging setlist of musical theater classics and lesser-known gems. Produced by Allison Calabrese and Emy Ramos (Aurora Light Productions), and music directed by Joseph K. Ivan, the evening highlighted a young cast of up-and-coming performers making bold choices and owning the spotlight.

The show delivered more than just solo numbers. Several performances featured six or more people on stage, adding backing vocals or jumping into full group numbers. There was a real sense of freedom in the setlist; nothing held the performers back from tackling whatever song they wanted, no matter how unexpected.

Christie Jackson brought honesty and effortless comic timing to "Climbing Uphill" from The Last Five Years. Her delivery was sharp and strong, making the song feel like it was coming from the character herself. It was a performance that got laughs without losing the character’s emotional core.

Sophia Lynn gave a gorgeously grounded performance of "Easy" from Water for Elephants. Her light tone allowed the heartbreak of the lyrics to settle in. She held the room with quiet confidence and gave the ballad a sincerity that created one of the most honed-in numbers of the show.

Abby Malczon gave a powerhouse performance of "Woman Is" from Lempicka. She captured the fierce urgency and defiant energy of the song with confidence and vocal command, embracing the song's explosive emotion.

Lauren Cook sang "Your Daddy’s Son" from Ragtime with emotional control and vocal precision. She let the heartbreak build slowly, holding the room in stillness. Her interpretation was subtle but potent, pulling the audience into the character’s pain with empathy and restraint.

The rest of the cast included Kaden Potak, Noah Simau, Danny Blank, Olivia DeFilippo, Taylor Nelson, Sam Belding, Mia Rose Perritt, Sydney Kenton, Chloe Law, Claire King, Mickey Wirtz, Claire Vandeman, Hailie Mackay, Gabriella Trentacoste, Joshua Orsi, Jordan Sledo, Andrew McNamara, Bradley Nowacek, and Allison Calabrese.

The wide range of musical choices was part of what made the evening feel so electric. Whether it was a contemporary ballad, a lesser-known gem, or a big ensemble moment, each song felt tailored to the performer delivering it. That unpredictability kept the energy high and the audience leaning in, never quite sure what would come next.

Unexpected Vol. 2 once again lived up to its name, serving fresh perspectives and fearless vocals. With its wide-ranging musical selections and strong performances, the show proved that even the deepest cuts can shine in the right hands.

Learn more about Aurora Light Productions on Instagram here.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

