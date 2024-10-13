Review: THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND at 54 Below Leaves a Warm Glow for a Great Cause

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anyone unfamiliar with the New York Pops would do well to acquaint themselves with them. The group, billing themselves as “a different kind of orchestra,” is not only entertaining thousands of New Yorkers with their Carnegie Hall concert series; they’re also doing wonders to spread joy and music education to children in NYC public schools. Their Monday October 7th gala at 54 Below, called The New York Pops Underground, served as a fundraiser specifically for that education program. Among other things, PopsEd supports the NY Pops’ music instruction program, scholarships for the French Woods performing arts summer camp, and the Kids in the Balcony program that provides free tickets to NY Pops concerts for kids in New York public schools.

The performance kicked off with a set by The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, kids who went through the New York Pops education program for children. It was inspiring to see the young performers and hear messages delivered via video from some of the parents and kids who participated in PopsEd. The Pops conductor Steven Reineke spoke a bit about what the PopsEd program means to NYC’s children and how they’re helping to get the next generation involved in performing, and sharing experiences that may not be accessible to all.

The main event, of course, was a performance by Matt Doyle and Max Clayton, doing their first-ever joint bill together. (The couple explained that they normally like to keep their professional lives separate.) They kicked the night off with an uplifting, up-tempo cover of “Being Alive,” a nod to Matt Doyle’s starring role in the recent Broadway revival of Company. The couple took us through high-powered renditions of standards from Brigadoon’s “Almost Like Being in Love,” sung by Max, and The Carpenter’s “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” sung by Matt. Whether they were soloing or sharing the stage on duets, they delivered hit after hit, giving the night a wonderfully buzzy feel-good glow. Between songs, they shared anecdotes and stories about their life together and their own lives.

Matt shared that before being cast in Company, Max would do sweet little things for him like putting love notes in every corner of their apartment for him to find – something that his character Jamie’s partner does as well. Matt shared that when Max went to see him for the first time in Company, he asked if Matt had suggested those lines and Matt said, “No dear, it was written in the 70s.” The couple then launched into a soaring “Not Getting Married Today,” with Matt singing as anxious Jamie and Max as the blissfully happy husband-to-be. We were also treated to Max roaming the audience singing “Ya Got Trouble,” a nod to the role he got to do in The Music Man as Hugh Jackman’s understudy in the recent revival.

Matt and Max's chemistry was off-the-charts adorable, perhaps highlighted best in their duet of "Take Me or Leave Me," which had the audience hooting and hollering in joy from the very first chords. The pair was stunningly charming, with wonderful voices and showmanship, giving a perfect example of what the New York Pops do best: curating impeccable cabaret with talented singers. Their 2024 to 2025 season opens this Friday October 18, 2024 with Simply the Best with Adrienne Warren. It continues with One Night Only: An Evening with Max von Essen on November 15, 2024, Merry and Bright with Jessica Vosk on December 20 and 21, 2024, Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter with Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg and John Manzari on February 7, 2025 and 100 Years of Epic Film Scores - March 14, 2025.

Many donations were made to PopsEd throughout the night. If you want to support the program, you can do so on their website at newyorkpops.org. Just $100 funds a ticket to Kids in the Balcony, but any amount you’re able to give helps their mission.

Matt Doyle and Max Clayton were accompanied by Music Director Will Van Dyke on piano, Alec Berlin on guitar, Steve Gilewski on bass, Allison Seidner on cello and Dena Tauriello on drums.

To learn more about New York Pops, their upcoming concerts and their PopsEd programs for children, visit their website.

Header photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy. See the full set of photos from the night here.

