Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below

The event was on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 54 Below.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Matt Doyle and Max Clayton headlined the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 54 Below. Check out photos from the event below!

The evening began with a champagne reception at 5:30pm followed by the event program and performance at 6:30pm, accompanied by a dinner with wine pairings. New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosted the evening. 

The PopsEd alumni ensemble, which features young musicians who have previously participated in the orchestra’s Kids on Stage program, also performed. Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support the PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Steven Reineke, Anne Swanson, Analisa Bell, Brian Worsdale with members of Kids on Stage that includes-Law Watford (Alto Saxophone), Ekaterina Chizhova (Tenor Saxophone), Dean Saghafi (Baritone Saxophone), Alicja Koziel (Trumpet), Leo Pitaru (Trumpet), Lev Estevez (Trombone), Chase Haimoff (Drums), Liana Logan (Bass) and Blake Brauer (Piano)

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
The Saxophone Section that includes Law Watford, Ekaterina Chizhova and Dean Saghafi

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Trumpets and Trombone Section that includes Lev Estevez, Alicia Koziel and Leo Pitaru

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Liana Logan

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Blake Brauer

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Chase Haimoff (Drums and Student Speaker)

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Chase Haimoff and Steven Reineke

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Chase Haimoff and Steven Reineke

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Auctioneer Robbie Gordy

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Max Clayton and Matt Doyle

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Max Clayton

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Max Clayton

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Max Clayton

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Max Clayton and Matt Doyle

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Matt Doyle

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Matt Doyle

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Max Clayton

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Matt Doyle

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Max Clayton and Matt Doyle

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Matt Doyle

Photos: Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Headline New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Image
Max Clayton and Matt Doyle



