Review: Songs of Hope & Healing with Milkyway Theatre Co. at The Green Room 42

On September 16, Milkyway Theatre Co. hosted a special benefit concert at The Green Room 42 in support of leukemia research. Directed by Edoardo Amador, the evening brought together a talented group of performers who used their voices not only to entertain but also to raise awareness and funds for an important cause.

For Amador, the night carried a personal meaning. Having seen firsthand the impact of leukemia within his own circle, his leadership of the event reflected both an artistic vision and a deep commitment to the cause. That personal connection gave the evening an added layer of sincerity and heart.

The program featured a mix of songs that highlighted both the range of the cast and the emotional core of the benefit. From soulful ballads to uplifting classics, the concert moved seamlessly between reflective and joyful moments, creating a sense of community that filled the room.

The cast included Sophia Aranda, Maura Dempsey, Ella Noriega, Francesca Loeber, Jack Wardell, Jackie Claudy, Jamie Burkhart, Jillian Mitchel, Echo Picone, Bea Coronel, Kevin Ray, Maria Renee Urquiola, Indya Skye, Brent Cosier, Rebecca Rand, Andrea Mongil, Justin Luciano, Arian Rifat, Megan Dwinell, and Edoardo Amador. Together, they brought a wide range of styles and voices to the stage, each performer contributing to the night’s impact.

Francesca Loeber set the tone with a graceful performance of "Dance With a Stranger." Her delivery was energetic and inviting, getting the whole crowd up on their feet dancing and enjoying the show. It was a fun number that made everyone feel like they were part of the show.

Rebecca Rand brought warmth and energy with "Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing." Her voice was rich and playful, capturing the optimism of Stevie Wonder’s classic while giving it her own personal touch. The performance lifted spirits and brought a bright burst of joy to the evening.

Justin Luciano delivered "When a Man Loves a Woman" with sincerity and strength. His vocals balanced tenderness with power, capturing the timeless passion of the song while making it feel personal and heartfelt.

One of the most moving performances of the night came from Maria Renee Urquiola with "Snow Angel." Her clear, delicate voice gave the song an ethereal quality, creating a quiet and emotional moment that stood out in the middle of the program.

In addition to the performances, the benefit raised funds for the NMDP (National Marrow Donor Program), an organization that supports patients fighting blood cancers and disorders. The company’s goal for the evening was not only to gather donations but also to spread awareness about the importance of bone marrow transplants and the life-saving work NMDP continues to do.

The Milkyway benefit concert was more than just a night of music, it was a reminder of the power of performance to bring people together for something greater. With heartfelt songs and committed voices, the company turned The Green Room 42 into a space of hope, artistry, and community.

Follow the MilkyWay Theatre Company on Instagram here.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

