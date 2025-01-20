Review: Sarah Anne Fernandez' DONâ€™T FORGET ME, An Empowering Look At Historic Women at Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarah Anne Fernandez, who garnered fantastic reviews for her performance as Elphaba in the US tour of Wicked, brought an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling to The Green Room 42 with Donâ€™t Forget Me. A fan of both history and musical theater, Fernandez, with direction by Rebecca Aparicio, has created a deep exploration of womenâ€™s legacy, resilience, and power shown through the lens of musical theater.

With musical direction by Sheela Ramesh on piano, stunning arrangements by Kim Sharnberg, and supported by a talented ensemble of musicians - Brad Bosenbeck on violin, Sara Overton on cello, Matt SanGiovanni on guitar, Nic Mrakovcic on bass, and Jessie-Ray Leich on drums, Fernandez weaved a stunning narrative that honored the often-overlooked stories of women in history. From the opening numberâ€”Her Story, a luscious original written for the show by Michael Mottâ€”to the eveningâ€™s last, Fernandezâ€™s incredible voice (reminiscent of fellow Elphaba alum Jessica Vosk) effortlessly navigated the emotional terrain of womenâ€™s triumphs, sacrifices, and legacies.

The reverence Fernandez brought to each storyâ€”the legendary and the lesser-known alikeâ€”was nothing short of brilliant! Fernandezâ€™ abilities ranged from delivering the comedic sass of "You Canâ€™t Get a Man with a Gun" (from Annie Get Your Gun) to the soaring hopefulness ofÂ "I Have Confidence" (from The Sound of Music. But it was the moments when Fernandez reached for the less familiar, such as her fierce rendition of "Woman Is" (from the recentÂ Lempicka), that truly deepened the eveningâ€™s emotional impact.

While this reviewer would have liked Fernandez to look around the room more and connect with those of us in the audience who were seated at the periphery, her seamless transition from musical numbers to thoughtful commentary demonstrated her ability to share story both through song and spoken word. One of the eveningâ€™s most poignant moments came when she delivered "The Spark of Creation" (from Children of Eden), giving light to the biblical Eve as a curious, courageous figure whose choices changed the course of humanity.

Another highlight was her performance of "I Never Met a Wolf Who Didn't Love to Howl" (from Smash), where she channeled Marilyn Monroeâ€™s vulnerability with both sultriness and melancholy. The number also included a stellar guitar solo from Matt SanGiovanni. Her heart wrenching performance of "Burn" (from Hamilton) just about brought this reviewer to tears, and her closing number, "Keep Marching,"Â from Suffs, was a rousing anthem that left the audience wanting more!

Donâ€™t Forget Me was a glorious celebration of women in historyâ€”an evening that was both reflective and empowering. This reviewer looks forward to seeing what Fernandez does next!

