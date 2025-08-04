Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS at Dizzy’s Club Celebrates Jimmy Van Heusen

“New York On Sunday” wasn’t one of Jimmy Van Heusen’s tunes, but I think he would have been “Walking Happy” this Sunday in New York as Billy Stritch started off last night’s Songbook Sundays at Dizzy’s Club singing the aforementioned tune that Van Heusen did compose! The series, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer, was titled “Come Fly with Jimmy Van Heusen”. These bi-monthly programs celebrate the American Songbook, and in this latest edition (August 3) we were treated to, (and reminded of) the substantial music catalogue of Academy Award winning composer Jimmy Van Heusen.. and in the venue that has the Manhattan Skyline and Central Park as its backdrop.

“Come Fly”… good choice of words to highlight, being that Mr. Van Heusen was also an accomplished aviator and test pilot during World War ll, a tidbit related by Songbook authority and music historian Ms. Winer. She assembled an illustrious group of artists to perform the award winning songs written for films, television, and theater by Mr. Van Heusen. Billy Stritch, also known for his knowledge of all things American Songbook, served as music director, pianist, and vocalist for the evening, along with singers: Tony nominee Christine Andreas, acclaimed jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli, and rising star David Marino.

It was a perfect team to perform the iconic songs of Jimmy Van Heusen with standouts being David Marino “Swinging on a Star”, Christine Andreas’ moving rendition of “Here’s that Rainy Day” (arranged by husband Martin Silvestri who was in the audience), Gabrelle Stravelli’s “But Beautiful” and Billy Stritch’s haunting “Somewhere Along the Way.”

The night ended with the cast sending us on our way “Walking Happy” to a rousing “Come Fly With Me” with many audience members singing along.

Entertaining and educating in the same show is a successful and popular audience favorite type of entertainment, and Deborah Grace Winer is one of the most skillful and experienced practitioners of the model. Her narrations, guest artists, and curating of material are always spot on and emphasize the most interesting and significant aspects of a composer’s career.

About Songbook Sundays:

One of New York’s most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its third year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Jule Styne. It will continue with a celebration of Leonard Bernstein on October 5th. All shows are at 5 pm and 7:30 pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars.

See photos from August 3, 2025 below snapped by Stephen Sorokoff