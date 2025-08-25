Review: SOLSTICE SESSION: DISNEY CABARET at The Triad Brings Fairytales to Life

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On August 21, the Triad Theater filled with magic as the Solstice Sessions presented a Disney Cabaret. Produced by Sabrea Aijalon Curiel, the evening celebrated some of the most beloved songs from the Disney catalog, reimagined by a talented group of rising performers and accompanied beautifully on piano by Kent Dennis.

The cast for the evening included Sydney Penticuff, Sara Ross Avery, Sabrea Aijalon Curiel, Courtney Giovinazzo, Jade Ramirez, Laura Marina Ulerio, Kalena Nielson, Sarah Wolf, La’King Jackson, and Molly Twigg. Together, they gave the audience a mix of heartfelt ballads, comedic turns, and empowering numbers, each performer leaving their mark on the stage.

One of the most moving highlights came from Sydney Penticuff with “In My Own Little Corner” from Rodger and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Penticuff’s warm, crystalline vocals captured both the innocence and longing of the song, transforming the familiar classic into a personal story that landed tenderly with the audience.

Sara Ross Avery provided a total shift in tone with “Happy Working Song” from Enchanted.” Her comedic timing was spot-on, and her voice carried an effortless brightness that brought the humor of the number to life. The performance was playful, winking at the absurdity of the lyrics while still delivering clean, precise vocals.

As producer and performer, Sabrea Aijalon Curiel shined with “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog. Her powerhouse voice and radiant stage presence made the anthem soar, embodying Tiana’s determination and resilience. Curiel’s delivery was both uplifting and deeply inspiring, making it one of the evening’s standout moments.

What made the evening memorable was the way each performer approached their Disney song with individuality. Rather than imitating the original versions, they used the material to showcase their own artistry, resulting in a night that felt fresh and unique while still honoring the nostalgia of the music.

The flow of the evening kept the audience engaged from start to finish. Each performer was introduced by Sabrea before their piece with a short personal connection or playful commentary, as well as a little tidbit about the performers. The casual banter and genuine enthusiasm made the transitions between songs seamless and fun.

The Solstice Sessions Disney Cabaret reminded the audience that these songs are timeless stories of hope, humor, and heart, elevated by fresh voices and unique interpretations. With strong performances across the board, a supportive live accompaniment, and the unmistakable magic of Disney, the evening was a celebration of both nostalgia and new artistry.

Learn more about Solstice Productions on Instagram here.

Solstice Sessions returns to the Triad on September 4.



