Review: SING US OUT: THE SEND-OFF at 54 Below Is All Heart

On July 3, 2025 at Broadway’s beloved supper club 54 Below, Sing Us Out: The Send-Off gave a group of soon-to-be graduates one last chance to take the mic before heading into the next phase of their careers. Produced by Sofia Thérèse Maroulis and Thérèse Theatricals, with Christopher Quintana on piano as music director, the one-night-only concert felt part celebration, part farewell, and all heart. This was not just a showcase. It was a closing number for a chapter that is still being written.

Each performer brought something distinct to the mic, choosing songs that reflected their personal connections to theater. Some reminisced on roles they had played in school, while others tackled material that expressed the nerves, dreams, or excitement of what comes next. The tone shifted throughout the evening, with ballads, uptempos, and character pieces offering glimpses into each performer’s relationship to the stage and where they imagine themselves heading. While some performances were polished and confident, others were raw in a way that made the stakes feel real. What tied it all together was a sense of honesty and ownership.

The night’s lineup featured Catherine Craig, Mia Dungan, Lauren Gilder, Jamielynn Korotki, Giada Mangino, Sofia Thérèse Maroulis, Jacob Morrell, Michael O’Neill, Jacob Phillips, Echo Deva Picone, Hayden Poe, Nora Sharman, and Alexa Torres, with additional featured appearances by Siena Cottone, Isabella Fortunato, and Scarlett Maikish. The mix of vocal styles, personalities, and energy kept the momentum high while showing off the depth of talent among the ensemble.

Jacob Phillips delivered a gentle, moving rendition of “Edelweiss” from The Sound of Music, leaning into the song’s quiet strength. His calm presence and simple delivery made it one of the evening’s most heartfelt performances, a moment of sincere connection between singer and audience.

Echo Deva Picone wowed with two standout numbers: “One Perfect Moment” from Bring It On and “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. Her vocals were sharp and expressive, with dynamic shifts and tasteful riffs that elevated the storytelling. Both performances blended strong technique with emotional clarity.

Mia Dungan brought fierce conviction and precision to “My Grand Plan” from The Lightning Thief Musical. Her storytelling was clear and full of energy, with every word landing like a promise. It was one of the most emotionally charged solo moments of the night.

There is something singular about watching a room full of emerging artists sing out with this kind of clarity, hope, and joy. Sing Us Out did not need flashy sets or big names. It leaned on connection, care, and the unmistakable energy of people standing on the edge of something new.

Learn more about Thérèse Theatricals on Linktree here.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on the venue's website here.



