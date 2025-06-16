Review: SELECTIONS FROM NATASHA PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at Don't Tell Mama Embraces Raw Emotion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fidelity Theatricals took over Don’t Tell Mama on June 13 with a passionate and immersive concert staging of selections from Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, directed by Grace Kelly and music directed by Daniel Sokolski. The evening consisted of a selection of some of the best and most enjoyable songs from the musical.

The cast included Mia Rose, Mickey Wirtz, Miles Messier, Grace Kelly, Annalise McCann, Sebastian Henson, Alexa Rodriguez, Elizabeth Grant, and Olivia Hight.

From the moment the band kicked off, it was clear this wasn’t going to be a mellow piano-and-vocals night. The band's arrangements maintained the heart of the original score, while embracing the creative intimacy of the venue.

Mia Rose gave a shimmering, emotionally exposed performance as Natasha, her voice soaring in “No One Else,” and full of sincere vulnerability. Mickey Wirtz’s Pierre combined solid vocal control with thoughtful acting that fit perfectly in the cabaret style. The contrast between her passionate energy and his quieter intensity made their interactions feel real and layered. Their voices blended beautifully during “Pierre & Natasha,” creating a memorable moment.

Two performances stood out for their power in two very different ways, Elizabeth Grant as Marya and Grace Kelly as Sonya. Grant delivered Marya with a firm but layered authority, commanding the room without ever veering into caricature. Her powerful vocals sent waves of energy through the crowd, making her songs stand out moments throughout the performance. Meanwhile, Kelly’s Sonya radiated warmth and quiet resilience. In “Sonya Alone,” she captured the deep feelings of sadness and loneliness of a character often pushed to the sides, capturing the emotion in her voice perfectly.

Rather than re-staging the full musical, this concert-style presentation placed the spotlight squarely on the performers and the material. The production leaned into sharp vocal interpretation and committed acting choices to bring clarity and depth to each character.

What makes Great Comet such a standout show was showcased and embraced fully throughout their performance. Fidelity Theatricals proved that when the performances are this strong, the show doesn’t need Broadway-level spectacle to hit hard. In a room of fewer than 50 people, they managed to make the story feel just as expansive.

Fidelity Theatricals productions are produced by Sebastian Henson, and they bring selections to Don’t Tell Mama nearly every Friday. You can find their upcoming performances, and more shows at the website, on DTM's website here.







