Review: Norm Lewis' THE BEST OF CHRISTMAS Was Exactly That!

Norm Lewis brought his signature charisma and warmth to 54 Below in a performance that left the audience thoroughly enchanted. Dressed in a dazzling royal blue sequined jacket, Lewis entered to uproarious applause, immediately engaging with the crowd as he strolled through the room singing the Holiday classic, "It's The Most WOnderful Time of the Year." His natural, conversational patter had the audience feeling like they were guests in his home as he casually picked up a drink from his director Richard Jay Alexander’s table before making his way to the stage. “I’ve invited you to my house, think of this as my living room,” he said, setting the tone for an intimate, relaxed evening.

Soon after hitting the stage Lewis gifted an audience member a vinyl copy of his Christmas album after they correctly answered a trivia question about a San Francisco club where he first ventured into the world of cabaret. This fun interaction led seamlessly into a sizzling performance of "Fever" (Cooley/Davenport), a song that sparked his passion for cabaret and set the stage for the evening's wide-ranging musical journey.

Lewis’s vocals were nothing short of stunning throughout the evening. His performance of “The Little Drummer Boy” began with a mesmerizing solo djembe by drummer Perry Cavari, setting the stage for a rendition that Lewis shared had become a tradition of his ever since he first sang it with Broadway’s Inspirational Voices.

Lewis shared that his Musical Director Joseph Jaubert has been nominated for a Grammy for his work on the recent Broadway revival of “The Wiz” and celebrated the moment by singing a spectacular rendition of “Home” from the musical. He shared that discovering “The Wiz” was his introduction to the world of musical theater when he was 16.

In “Let There Be Peace on Earth” (Miller/Miller), Lewis’s voice glistened with a fragile beauty, his falsetto soaring as he nearly teared up with the weight of the song’s message. It was a moment that touched the audience deeply, highlighting not only his vocal control but his emotional investment in each performance.

Another highlight of the evening came when Lewis invited his friend Nellie Beavers to the stage. Together, they performed a delightful mash-up of “White Christmas” (Berlin) and “The Christmas Song” (Wells/Torme), which was a joyful, nostalgic moment in the show. Beavers took the spotlight (as Lewis left the stage to change jackets) with a fantastic rendition of “You Gotta Get a Gimmick” from Gypsy (Styne/Sondheim), bringing a burst of energy and a perfect bit of theatrical flair, especially as it coincided with the show’s opening night on Broadway.

Lewis’s wit and cheekiness shone through in his playful take on “Santa Baby” (Javits/Springer/Springer), which had the audience laughing, while his favorite song to perform, David Friedman’s “We Live On Borrowed Time,” brought a more reflective and tender tone to the evening. In this poignant moment, Lewis paid heartfelt tribute to stars we've lost this year, including Gavin Creel, Ken Page, and Maggie Smith, to name a few.

One of the evening's most memorable performances came when Avery Wilson joined Lewis for a hilarious version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Wilson, with his incredible range, then had his own moment to shine with a jaw-dropping rendition of “Going in Circles” (Peters/Poree), delivering runs on runs on runs that left the audience in awe!

No Norm Lewis performance would be complete without his iconic take on “Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera. His glorius baritone filled the room and had the audience swooning. Following this was a festive and fun rendition of “Why Couldn’t It Be Christmas Every Day?” (Landers/Afanasieff). It included a music video of Lewis enjoying the holiday season around town on the screens either side of stage and the musicians (Jaubert on piano, Dylan Shamat on bass, and Cavari on drums) playing along to a backing track that included back-up vocals.

From start to finish, Norm Lewis’s performance was a celebration of not just his extraordinary talent but his ability to connect with the audience in a deeply personal and joyful way. This show was a true gift, one that will undoubtedly be remembered by everyone lucky enough to witness it.

Follow Norm Lewis on Instagram at @TheNormLewis.

The final performance of Norm Lewis: The Best of Christmas is tonight, December 24th, at 7 pm. For more tickets to that and more shows at 54 Below head to their website.

