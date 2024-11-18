Review: Max Von Essen and the NY Pops Hit All the Right Notes at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carnegie Hall pulsated with static electricity at the opening of last evening’s NY Pops performance of An Evening with Max von Essen. The black tuxedo-clad Tony-nominated singer’s high energy vibes could be felt from the moment he bounded onstage to begin his show which featured songs from several of the roles he has come to call his own.

Beginning with the mythical music of “Old Devil Moon” from the fantasy show Finian’s Rainbow, Von Essen gave theatergoers in the iconic hall an opportunity to hear his powerful and sonorous vocals. Max von Essen took us all on a magical musical trip through the “Golden Age” of the American songbook. From an outstanding rendition of “I Have Dreamed” from the classic The King and I and “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” from the long-running hit show, Les Miserables to a song medley from his Tony Award-nominated performance in An American In Paris - this talented artist had the audience singing and swaying along with him. Along the way, a duet of “Fly Me To The Moon” with famed special guest Billy Stritch who was perched at his usual piano, was merely the icing on the cake - and this was all before the intermission!

The NY Pops invited us all back with the overture from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s time-honored show, South Pacific. Now dressed in a white dinner jacket over black tuxedo slacks, Von Essen returned once again to the stage. With rich vocals worthy of Ezio Pinza himself, Von Essen’s powerful yet sultry version of “Some Enchanted Evening" truly wowed the audience and this reviewer! Onward to his own performance in the recent remake of Evita with a silky version of “On This Night of a Thousand Stars.” As a fan of the original Broadway Evita, this reviewer was never enamored of the role of Magaldi, but Von Essen’s vocal interpretation of the song put a new shade into the character, adding more depth and less sleaze into the man who brought the young Eva Duarte to Buenos Aires.

Changing into a more casual look of a black velvet dinner jacket and slacks, Von Essen proceeded to work his magic on the famous songs of the beloved Judy Garland and her 1961 Judy at Carnegie Hall show. A rollicking rendition of “The Trolley Song” from Meet Me in St. Louis danced joyously off the iconic acoustics at the famed Carnegie Hall as well as the forceful showstopper, “The Man Who Got Away” from A Star Is Born.

Surprise guest, renowned jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli sizzled in a red sequined gown. She joined the show with a powerful performance of the classic, “Come Rain or Come Shine” from also from Garland’s Carnegie Hall performance.

A final duet with Billy Stritch, “Almost Like Being in Love” from the musical fantasy Brigadoon rounded out the evening. Yet it was Max von Essen’s final encore dedicated to his parents in the audience for all their support and love concluded the show on a beautiful note.

What a night, what vocals, amazing! This reviewer was thrilled and absolutely looks forward to seeing more of Max von Essen on those vaulted stages of Broadway in the future.

One Night With Max von Essen, featured the incomparable musical performer, Max von Essen, Music Director and Conductor, Steven Reineke, Special Guests, Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli, and the phenomenal NY Pops Orchestra.

Find great shows to see on the NY Pops website here. Their 2024-25 season continues with Merry and Bright, their holiday celebration with Jessica Vosk on December 20 and 21, 2024.

Find more upcoming shows at Carnegie Hall on their website.

Comments