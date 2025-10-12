Review: MARLOW & MOSS, the Team Behind SIX, Showed Off Their Stuff at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On October 3, 2025, 54 Below hosted An Evening with Marlow & Moss, a night that mixed theatrical fun, emotional vulnerability, and plenty of laughter. Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the creative minds behind Six and Why am I So Single?, brought their signature blend of sincerity and humor to a packed room, giving audiences a look at both their latest work and a few unreleased gems from their songwriting vault.

Early in the evening Toby Marlow came out with “Shhh!!!” from Why Am I So Single?, immediately pulling the crowd in with their quick wit and lively stage presence. The number was funny, self-aware, and full of infectious energy that perfectly set the tone for the rest of the concert.

The night also featured several special guests, each bringing their own spark. Joy Woods, who played the role of Catherine Parr in Six, gave a powerhouse rendition of “I Don’t Need Your Love,” revisiting the song that helped define her Broadway debut. Her return to the piece was moving and effortless, balancing strength with warmth. Later in the evening, she reappeared for “Just In Case” from Why Am I So Single?, delivering a sweet, sincere performance that showed her incredible range and emotional depth.

One of the most memorable moments came with “Daddy Issues,” a song from a musical Marlow and Moss never finished, originally inspired by the opera Carmen. The two explained how they were asked to create a libretto based on the opera and decided to make a “girl boss, Ocean’s 11-style” version of the story, but the project never quite made it to the stage. The song itself, sung from the perspectives of all the men Carmen has scammed, where all of them came to the same conclusion: she's weird because she has daddy issues. It stood out as one of the evening’s most inventive and entertaining numbers.

Abby Mueller’s performance of “Unbreakable” provided a fascinating peek behind the curtain. The song was a medley of alternate versions of “Heart of Stone” that didn’t make it into Six, showing just how much trial and error went into crafting one of Marlow and Moss’s biggest hits. Mueller’s vocals were rich and expressive, turning what could have been a throwaway concept into a highlight of the evening.

Lucy Moss took the piano seat for “Lost” from Why Am I So Single?, offering one of the night’s quieter but most affecting moments. Her voice, soft and intimate, carried the song’s themes of uncertainty and self-discovery with authenticity. It was a lovely contrast to the evening’s more upbeat numbers, reminding everyone of the emotional honesty that underpins Marlow and Moss’s humor.

The concert closed with “8 Dates,” another track from Why Am I So Single?, a lively, dance-filled finale that sent the audience out grinning. It was the perfect cap to a night that celebrated friendship, creative partnership, and the next chapter for one of musical theater’s most exciting duos.

Learn more about Why Am I So Single? and Marlowe and Moss on the project's website at whyamisosingle.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...