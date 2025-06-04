Review: Lee Roy Reams Tells a Unique Love Story Right to the Very Last Scene

Dear Ms. Bacall, Lee Roy Reams is breaking our hearts, paying tribute to you, with one of the most beautiful shows Eda and I have ever seen. Quick! Someone get this glittering piece of Broadway history a book deal. Just the photos he shared with us took us into a world we could only ever imagine.

The now legendary 54 Below has often been referred to as “Broadway’s Living Room.” It’s a nice piece of marketing and a sweet idea, but not everyone knows how to use the space in that way, and Lee Roy Reams proved that by turning the underground joint into just that. Wow! Wow! Wow!

We had recently been to see his show UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! and adored it, but nothing prepared us for this. An entire audience sobbing. And his co-stars from APPLAUSE, Len Cariou and Brandon Maggart were watching on the livestream.

The stories, of course. The songs, of course. But not as you might expect. It was just one surprise after another and the piece and Mr. Reams’ performance were absolutely seamless from page to song and back again.

His relationship with the iconic movie and stage star is like no other and Lee Roy carried us through years of their experiences. The ‘60s ‘70s and into the ‘80s. What you understood is what happens when two people “click” and you do 8 shows a week together Out-Of-Town, on Broadway and on the road. His narrative and songs are a thrill ride and, wearing his heart on his sleeve, lets it all go. I just want to see it again, right now!

Yes, a famous friendship. One that can make you jealous or wonder if you ever had that, but, ultimately, it is a love story. A REAL LOVE STORY. And Lee Roy Reams played that very last scene for us, live from that stage.

The audience in attendance on Tuesday June 3, 2025 will never forget what we shared together. And “I” will never forget the twinkle in his eyes.

BRAVO! In every sense of the word.