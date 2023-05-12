Review: Javier Garcia Breaks New Ground at 54 Below With MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO!

May 5th of the year 2023 saw something truly special, one might even say something spectacular, on the stage of 54 Below, as Broadway's Living Room presented a show in honor of Cinco de Mayo, a show that placed, center stage, 54B's first-ever Mariachi Band. And the man that made it possible was 54 Below's own Javier Garcia, making his New York City solo nightclub debut. The musical cabaret was titled MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO and it was the 54 Below employee's tribute to the country of his birth, his celebration of their holiday (which he spoke of during the evening, in order to dispel misperceptions of what, precisely, Cinco de Mayo is), and his exploration of the duality that lies within his heart. A young student of the art of Mariachi singing, Mr. Garcia attended University to study musical theater and vocal technique, providing him with the skills to make it on the legitimate theatrical stage or on the stages of clubs and concert venues, anywhere that he might find a gig - and, trust me, finding a gig should never, ever, really not ever, be an issue for Javier Garcia, for Javier Garcia is a wonder. He is a marvel. He is a divo in a sombrero. And this nightclub debut had every single person at 54 Below knowing it. This was one for the record books.

The first half of Mr. Garcia's show was dedicated to music ranging from Broadway (a gorgeous - and gorgeously acted - "Bring Him Home"), standards (an appropriate "Feeling Good"), and soul music (a stu-hu-hu-ning "Signed, Sealed, Delivered"), as well as some Mexican music that fits a more modern theme, like Tito Puente's "Oye Como Va" and Jaime Lozano's "Hold Tight" (lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia), which Javier dedicated to his parents, proudly seated center house, for the best view of their Boy Wonder of the vocal variety. With each new musical number, audience members became more and more enthralled by Javier (who may or may not have been working off a script, so good is he at seeming extemporaneous - and a tip for Javier: always work off a script, never actually BE extemporaneous, just seem like you are). The young man isn't just a vocal surprise at every turn, he is immensely likeable, particularly when sharing his truth, which would appear to be his superpower. The highlight for Act One was an absolutely breathtaking performance of "El Triste" that had everyone in the club really and truly realizing what a special night this was... and yet the best was still to come.

Welcoming his beloved sister, Stephanie Garcia, to the spotlight, Javier departed the stage for a quick costume change. Ms. Garcia held his spot with powerful vocals on a Les Mis ballad, "On My Own," but was ready to get back to her seat when Musical Director Darnell White and his remarkable band (see below for names) vacated their own on-stage seats to make way for Mariachi Real de Mexico, and although the first act was fantastic, genuinely, nobody was prepared for what happened next.

Act Two of the Javier Garcia show was nothing but true, genuine, authentic Mariachi, with all of the musicians and Javier performing at the top of their game. This music, native to Mexico and the Mexican people, has never played the basement on 54th Street but, given the audience reaction, it is certain to become a regular thing, whether it is a yearly event on May 5th or, as owner Richard Frankel casually, jovially, mentioned might be something to think about, something more regular. For some seven or eight numbers, Javier Garcia showed vocal prowess that went well above and beyond what we had all seen in the first half because not one song in the first half was constructed for this kind of demonstration. There are clear highs and lows built into the structure of Mariachi that present the singer with opportunities to wow and to wonder, and wow and wonder, Javier did. There were high notes that had members of the audience standing at their tables, waving napkins in the air. There were notes held for so long that one would have thought Barbra Streisand was on the stage. There were transitions in musical phrasing that had patrons slack-jawed with disbelief and cheering at their completion. This was not a regular night out, not at this club, not at any club. And, lest anyone make any assumptions about the Cinco de Mayo clientele at 54 Below on the night, there were enough Latins in the audience to sing along to songs like "Volver, Volver" (which Javier encouraged) and there were enough Americans in the house to grab onto one another, exclaiming, "OH MY GOD!" over the majesty and musicality of the programming. Although not an expert on Mariachi, this writer is, now, a fan, and will, likely, never find a better version of "Ya Lo Se Que Tu Te Vas" - the unquestionable triumph of the night. It would be difficult to find a person who attended this auspicious debut performance by Javier Garcia who would not say that it was a night to remember, and that is based, solely, on the talent of the artists, and the quality of the music - never mind the importance of diversity in the club industry, and the value of representation, two things that are always on the front burner of the 54 Below programming mission.

This night, Javier Garcia's night, was one to remember. I am, frankly, sorry for anyone who missed it.

The MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO band was:

Sebastian Cruz on Guitar

Osei Kweku on Bass

Ruben Coca on Drums

Dave Levy on Trumpet

George Saenz on Trombone

And

Darnell White Musical Directing from the Piano

Mariachi Real de Mexico in New York City's premiere Mariachi band.

