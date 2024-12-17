Review: Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo's CONNECTING THE DOTS – An Entertaining Debut at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, December 9, Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo dazzled the crowd with the second night of his debut cabaret, Connecting the Dots, at Don’t Tell Mama. The show opened on December 2nd and plays its final performance tonight, December 17. (Tickets are available on Don't Tell Mama's website.) With a falsetto that could give Frankie Valli a run for his money (the idol he’s played numerous times in Jersey Boys), DiCostanzo took the audience on a heartfelt journey through the people and places that have shaped his life.

The crowd’s energy was electric from the moment he walked in, singing Rascal Flatts’ “Tonight Tonight,” and his warm, engaging personality shone through right away. He regaled the audience with stories from his Rhode Island childhood, including tales of his family’s pet boarding business, hilarious FaceTime chats with his mom (which smoothly led into Bo Burnham’s “FaceTime With My Mom”), his experience with ethical non-monogamy, and the unforgettable moment when his dad tried to keep him home for college by offering to buy him a Subway franchise. His infectious smile was a constant throughout, lighting up the room.

DiCostanzo was backed by an exceptional band led by the great Tracy Stark, with vocals from his talented roommates Kyle and Jasmine, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, Sean Murphy on bass, and David Sillamon on drums. At one point, his Jersey Boys castmates joined him on stage for a stunning rendition of The Four Seasons' “My Eyes Adored You.”

DiCostanzo with Jersey Boys castmates

While DiCostanzo has a tendency to close his eyes while singing, his personality never dulled. His vibrant energy and easy delivery made for an engaging performance, with a mix of pop hits and Jersey Boys favorites. A thrilling rendition of Jonathan Larson’s "Louder Than Words" from Tick, Tick... Boom! saw his back-up vocalists each taking a solo, while a beautiful mash-up of Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now” and The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” left the audience in awe.

This was a very strong and entertaining debut —perfect song choices, entertaining stories, and stellar direction by Lennie Watts. This reviewer can’t wait to see what DiCostanzo does next!

For more on DiCostanzo, head to his website at www.gianraffaeledicostanzo.com

Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama, including the final performance of Connecting the Dots tonight December 17th, 2024, on their website at donttellmamanyc.com.

Images by Justin Dylan Nastro

