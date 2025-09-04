Review: ETERNAL WIND Brings Anime Nostalgia to Life at The Red Pavilion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On August 28, The Red Pavilion turned into a hangout spot for every anime kid’s inner child as Eternal Wind took the stage for Studio Ghibli VGM & Anime Jazz. The band, Owen Chen on guitar, MHDD on tenor sax, Avery Logan on drums, Carlin Lee on piano, and Sean Hannon on bass, delivered a night that was equal parts concert, collective nostalgia trip, and straight-up vibe session. They were also joined by special guest Ashley Vu, who brought stunning aerial silks into the mix, giving the show an almost cinematic flair.

Things kicked off with “Dragon Boy” from Spirited Away, and right away the room felt like it was stepping into a dream. The sound was playful but mysterious, the kind of music that makes you feel like something magical is just around the corner. It was the perfect opener, setting the tone for a night that bounced between wonder and intensity.

That intensity came through in “Princess Mononoke.” Dark, heavy, and a little wild , the performance carried the weight of the film itself. It was dramatic in the best way, pulling everyone into the raw, untamed world of the story. There was this stillness in the audience, like everyone was holding their breath and letting the atmosphere completely take over.

Ashley Vu’s aerial silks performance added this unexpected visual layer that made the music feel almost three-dimensional. Coming out dressed as Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service, her movements floated above the stage, weaving through Eternal Wind’s sound in a way that made everything feel even more magical.

Then came the flip. With “Tank” from Cowboy Bebop, the energy in the room exploded. It was jazzy, chaotic, and so alive, like the sound of running through neon-lit streets at night. This one was pure fun, the kind of number that makes you want to get up and move, and judging by the cheers around me, I wasn’t the only one who felt that.

One of the most emotional moments of the night came with “Simple and Clean” from Kingdom Hearts. The arrangement was tender, almost aching, and it carried so much nostalgia that you could feel the whole room go quiet. It was the kind of song that makes your chest hurt in the best way, reminding you of being younger and feeling way too many feelings for the first time.

But the biggest grin of the night, at least for me, was the “Pokémon Red and Blue Theme Song.” As a lifelong Pokémon fan, hearing that music live just hit different. It was pure joy —triumphant, bright, and so deeply nostalgic. For everyone in the room, those first few notes unlocked childhood memories, but for me it felt personal, like reconnecting with the part of myself that grew up with those games. I don’t think there was a single person who wasn’t smiling during that one.

And running underneath it all was a bittersweet note: this was MHDD’s final U.S. performance before moving to Europe for a while. His saxophone felt especially emotional, like every solo was both a celebration and a goodbye. The crowd gave him so much love, and it was clear how much he’ll be missed here.

By the end of the night, it wasn’t just about anime or jazz or even nostalgia. Eternal Wind created a space where everyone got to reconnect with the stories and songs that shaped them, while also saying goodbye to a musician who’s been part of that journey. It was fun, heartfelt, and honestly unforgettable.

Learn more about Eternal Wind Music on their website at eternalwindmusic.com

Read an interview with Eternal Wind's Owen Chen and Andrew Cheng on the group's new album and more here.

Find more upcoming Ghibli Jazz nights at the Red Pavilion on their website here.

