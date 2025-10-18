Review: CHILLIN' LIKE A VILLAIN at The Green Room 42 Is Full of Charm

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On October 10, The Green Room 42 hosted Chillin’ Like a Villain, a vibrant cabaret celebrating the hit songs of Disney’s Descendants franchise. Hosted by Evan Borboa, the show brought together a lineup of powerhouse performers including Carissa Hamann, Meghan Andrzejewski, Erich W. Schleck, Reagan Kennedy, Kylie Marco, Nicholas Kraft, Chelle Denton, Blake Jenner, and Borboa himself. The night was filled with nostalgia, big vocals, and the mischievous fun that made Descendants such a beloved series.

The concert struck the perfect balance between playful energy and genuine heart. From the opening number to the final bow, the cast leaned fully into the camp that defines the Descendants world. Each song felt like its own mini-performance, with the singers embodying the bold personalities of their Disney counterparts while still bringing their own flair and individuality.

Kylie Marco’s performance of “One Kiss” from Descendants 3 was one of the early highlights. Her voice had a clear, effortless tone that made the song shimmer. Marco’s stage presence radiated confidence and warmth, pulling the audience into the romantic, hopeful spirit of the number. It was the kind of performance that perfectly captured the Descendants mix of pop charm and theatrical heart.

Erich W. Schleck took the stage for “Queen of Mean,” delivering one of the night’s most commanding moments. Their performance was bold and emotional, packed with precision and attitude. Schleck captured the song’s dramatic edge with just the right balance of power and vulnerability, bringing the house down in one of the evening’s most memorable numbers.

Reagan Kennedy and Kylie Marco teamed up for “Space Between” from Descendants 2, delivering a heartfelt duet that showed their chemistry and vocal control. The two harmonized beautifully, letting the emotional core of the song shine. Their performance offered a softer, more reflective moment amid the night’s high-energy setlist.

Kennedy returned for “Do What You Gotta Do” alongside Blake Jenner. Together they turned the song into a witty and dynamic duet that highlighted their strong comedic instincts. Jenner’s easy charisma paired well with Kennedy’s energy, and the two made the playful tension of the song come alive.

Chelle Denton and Reagan Kennedy wrapped up their segment with “Evil Like Me” from the original Descendants. The number was full of humor, theatricality, and rich vocals. Denton’s powerhouse belt and Kennedy’s confident delivery created a perfect blend of drama and fun, earning well-deserved cheers from the crowd.

Chillin’ Like a Villain proved to be a celebration of the creativity, humor, and heart that have made the Descendants films so iconic. With an enthusiastic cast and a devoted audience, The Green Room 42 once again delivered a night of pure musical joy and Disney magic.

Follow Evan Barboa on Instagram here.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.



Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...