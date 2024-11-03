Review: BEYOND THE RAINBOW at 54 Below is Sam Harris at His Most Intimate

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It has always been difficult to put Sam Harris in a box. He is a pop star, a Broadway star, a writer, a producer, and a cultural presence. It is equally hard to categorize his musical style. He has over the years recorded, pop, rock, big-band, folk, blues, standards, country, lounge, and Christmas tunes. His trademark style has always involved bravura singing with astounding technical facility. His vocal acrobatics were obvious from the very beginning on the inaugural 1983 season of Star Search. His weekly performances on that program propelled him to a career notable for its variety and excellence.

He has always been a remarkably extroverted performer, specializing in big songs with big orchestrations and theatrical intentions. And so his new show, Sam Harris: BEYOND THE RAINBOW, which premiered Friday November 1st at 54 Below comes as a bit of a surprise for fans of the exuberant Harris. The same passion is there, the same the same technical acuity, and the same bold showmanship. But the show is consciously intimate. It is only Mr Harris and his musical director and pianist, Michael Orland. Mr. Harris explained that he has had a year of health concerns and vocal difficulties that included a bout with Covid that temporarily changed his relationship with his golden voice.

Trust me when I say, his voice sounds as glorious as it ever did. But there are fewer technical tricks. It was a program that came straight from the heart of the artist without a lot of embellishment. As an audience member, I left this show feeling that I had experienced something true and honest from an artist who is largely associated with his dazzling style. This show presents Sam Harris as a remarkable and sensitive artist in addition to being a flawless showman.

The show was an eclectic mix of tried and true Harris hits and new material that is by turns witty, bawdy, joyful, and heartbreaking. He started with the standard “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows,” an allusion to his most famous hit and a life philosophy. He followed with a medley of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and Sondheim’s “I’m Still Here” with lyrics retooled to his own journey. It is a portrait of a man still chasing dreams and finding new adventures. The audience was visibly appreciative of one of his biggest hits, Brenda Russell’s “Get Here.” A very sly send-up of music producer’s difficulty in putting a label on him was the subject of “The Torch Singer.” It was a beautifully acted scene with a lyric worthy of Gilbert & Sullivan's patter. He was captivating in a beautiful reading of Janis Ian’s "Jesse," and also in Lady Gaga’s “A Million Reasons."

He turned to a very personal section dedicated to family. He gave a very funny, unhinged reading of Sondheim’s “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” which he explained that on alternate days could be either about himself or his husband Danny. He celebrated his 16-year-old son Cooper with “I Love You More.” One of the show’s highlights, “Say Something,” explored the grief over the untimely passing of his brother.

The last half of the concert was filled with tunes from his theatrical career, starting with a tune from his Tony-nominated turn in Cy Coleman’s The Life, “Use What You’ve Got.” He emphasized that adage about never working with children with a moment from his turn in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat, “Close Every Door.” The final high notes were pretty impressive. His version of “Razzle Dazzle” from Chicago was enhanced by a completely seated dance break. A most beautiful moment was Jerry Herman’s “I Don’t Want to Know” from Dear World. Harris made it a beautiful plea for kindness and passion in the world. He combined this idea with Richard Rodgers’ “Cockeyed Optimist,“ a comforting worldview in an ugly time. He ended his concert with his signature song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” which has taken on beautiful burnished layers of meaning over the years. Mr Harris seemed quite moved by the ecstatic response of the crowd.

Sam Harris was masterfully supported by Michael Orland’s gorgeous piano renditions of his hits. It was a delight to hear two musicians of such high quality riff off each other. The whole evening was a joy and a tribute to dreams and dreamers everywhere.

