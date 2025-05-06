Review: Alexis Michelle's Nostalgic 50 WAYS TO LEAVE YOUR LOVER at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alexis Michelle, best known for her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 and season 8 of the show’s all-stars edition, brought renditions of many classic songs to Joe’s Pub on April 27th. The show’s title, 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover, speaks to the theme of relationships gone by and people remembered in fragments. The songs are mostly from the 60s and 70s, pairing the nostalgia of romances gone by with the nostalgia of classic music. It’s a potent combination, capable of evoking a wistful nostalgia or a happy memory. Michelle gives some context for each song, usually a snippet or a moment she remembers with someone. A pool in New Orleans where a song was playing, a shared evening, a remark left unsaid.

The concert draws its title from Paul McCartney’s 1975 hit of the same name, a song whose meaning she describes as ambiguous. It could be about cheating, leaving a bad relationship, a metaphor for fresh beginnings, or something else entirely. In Michelle’s hands it’s a cathartic number, delivered with all the passion of someone really trying to convince their friend that that relationship is not good for them. With her backing band imbuing the song with a fun groove, the turns the song into a memorable performance.

Carole King, an artist who wrote about romance quite a bit, takes up several slots in the setlist, with "I Feel the Earth Move" as a standout performance of the evening. Michelle gives an enthusiastic rendition of Carole King’s 1971 classic song about love and being swept off one’s feet. Michelle’s performance plays it quite straightforward, but brings her own delivery to it that is familiar yet distinct. "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," another Carole King song, is a more reflective number, and Michelle’s performance of it is captivating. There’s a strong sincerity to her voice, drawing upon the emotional space of the song and the show’s theme as a whole, that of leaving a lover. One can really see Michelle’s appreciation for Carole King’s work, as well as the other artists she draws on.

Classic country music makes an appearance with "Ramblin’ Man," an Allman Brothers track that Michelle brings a lighthearted playfulness to. "I Saw the Light" is another tune in a similar sound space, one that sees Michelle show off some impressive vocal range. Michelle, originally from New York, mentions New Orleans a few times over the evening, with the city serving as a sort of inspiration for the more country-inflected moments in the setlist. It’s a nice contrast, and shows Michelle’s versatility that she can pull off both sounds equally well.

Overall, 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover is a great showcase of Alexis Michelle’s charm as a performer. She is immensely likable on stage, and she’s never boring.

Alexis Michelle's 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover will be back at Joe's Pub on June 8th. Read a conversation between Michelle and BWW's Nathan Johnson for more on the show and get your tickets here.

