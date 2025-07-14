Review: AMDA ALUMNI at The Green Room 42 Shows Life After Graduation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On July 8, AMDA Alumni took over The Green Room 42 for a laid-back yet vibrant concert that felt less like a formal showcase and more like a reunion of friends sharing the stage again. The night was a mix of musical theater classics, pop hits, jazz numbers, and original songs, all threaded together by a sense of mutual support and shared history. It wasn’t about impressing an industry crowd but about enjoying the moment and each other’s company.

Organized by Matt Tierney, the event brought together graduates from across different years, giving them a space to reconnect with each other and the stage while showing off how their voices and artistry have evolved since leaving school.

The cast included Alex Arnold, Precious Angel, Rodrigo Calderon, Tyler Cirulnek, Tommy Ferolano, Darci Garibay, Grayson Hampshire, Daniela Herrera, Holly Hinchcliff, Gabriella Antoinette Karaki, Viktor Leshchenko, Timothy Marston, Kay Saltonstall, Amber Scott, Kourtney Slowik, Skye Stauffer, Cara Stofa, Matt Tierney, Brooklyn Vega, Sarah Vieira, and Mina Yang-Rey. Together they delivered solos, duets, and small group numbers organized to showcase the range and diversity of their talents. The mix of styles and voices kept the energy moving and the evening feeling fresh, with each artist bringing something personal to their set.

Sarah Vieira gave one of the strongest solo performances of the night with “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin. Her vocals were strong and focused, and she carried the song with ease and clarity. It was a real highlight, and she made the song feel lived-in and emotional.

Kay Saltonstall took on “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles with a sultry, confident delivery. Her tone was rich and assured, and she brought control and presence, striking a balance between relaxed and polished.

Tommy Ferolano leaned into musical theater charm with “One Boy” from Bye Bye Birdie, backed by Skye Stauffer and Darci Garibay. The trio fed off each other’s energy, delivering the nostalgic, light-hearted number with the right amount of playfulness and timing.

A comedic highlight of the night was the campy, over-the-top performance of “Peanut Butter” by RuPaul, performed by Darci Garibay, Kay Saltonstall, Timothy Marston, and Grayson Hampshire. Their commitment to the goofy, chaotic number had the audience laughing and fully engaged, adding a fun contrast to the rest of the set.

The vibe throughout the night was relaxed and collaborative. This was clearly a group of performers who enjoy working together and being on stage, not a competition, but a celebration of where they’ve been and where they’re headed. The audience picked up on that energy, responding with warmth and enthusiasm that made the space feel intimate and inviting.

Overall, AMDA Alumni at The Green Room 42 wasn’t just any show. It was a gathering of artists at different points in their journeys, coming together to share their voices and stories honestly and without pretense. Whether they were nailing powerhouse ballads or delivering lighthearted, cheeky numbers, the evening was a reminder that the real work of building a career happens one performance, one connection, and one song at a time.

Learn more about Matt Tierney online at www.thematttierney.com

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

