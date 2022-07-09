Rainbow Sun Productions Presents INFINITE STARS At Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Infinite Stars, a special concert celebrating the life and legacy of Esther Grace Earl. A portion of ticket sales will benefit This Star Won't Go Out, a nonprofit organization assisting families with cancer.

Infinite Stars celebrates Esther Grace Earl, a nerdfighter and passionate fan of John Green and Harry Potter. At 16, she passed away from thyroid cancer but left a legacy on the world. Since her passing, her journal entries and poems have been published in the book "This Star Won't Go Out," and her story inspired the characters in John Green's novel "The Fault in Our Stars." To celebrate her courageous life and legacy, join an amazing lineup of performers as we come together to reach for the stars.

This special presentation will feature appearances by (listed alphabetically):

Christopher Brasfield, Ellis Gage, Danny Feldman, Caitlin Hornick, Teresa Hui, Victoria Kingswood, John McGowan, Katie Nail, Darius-Anthony Robinson, Eric Scherer, Ben Tracy, and Cortney Wolfson. All performers are subject to change.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit This Star Won't Go Out, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to support families facing childhood cancer, helping to lighten their burden through the giving of financial grants and community involvement. These gifts help with expenses not covered by insurance, including rent or mortgage payments, utilities, and travel costs. For more information, visit https://www.tswgo.org

Rainbow Sun Productions in Infinite Stars plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, July 26th, 2022. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, convention presentations, series, films, and live theatrical events. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?. Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, An Avengers Line, and The Songs of Howard Ashman. Digital Presentations include Infinite Stars, Thomas and the Magic Railroad: 20th Anniversary Celebration, and Santa Claus is Comin' To Town: The 50th Anniversary Event. Further shows, concerts, and events are currently in development for your future enjoyment. For booking information, please contact RainbowSunProductions@gmail.com.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7 PM and 9:45 PM. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. 54Below.com/Feinsteins