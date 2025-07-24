Raena White Returns to Joe’s Pub With Tribute Show to Whitney Houston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand following her sold-out debut in 2023, Broadway actress and vocalist Raena White will return to Joe’s Pub for a special evening celebrating the life and legacy of Whitney Houston. To be held on Houston’s birthday on Saturday, August 9, Dear Whitney is a moving tribute to the beloved icon. The evening will include two unforgettable performance with showtimes at 7 PM and 9:30 PM.

Branching out from an impressive career on Broadway stages – most notably as an original cast member in the Grammy and Tony award-winning musical “Some Like it Hot” – Raena White is quickly making her name heard in the world of music. In addition to currently recording her first single and LP as an independent artist, the multi-hyphenate dynamo is creating these exclusive musical experiences, in only the way she can, to share with her audiences.

For Dear Whitney, White blends Whitney Houston’s timeless classics with stunning new, intimate arrangements that shine a fresh light on the emotion, thrill, and transcendent power found throughout Houston’s legendary catalog. White brings both her vocal prowess and emotional depth to the show, channeling the spirit at the root of Houston’s music while making it uniquely her own. From soaring ballads to infectious anthems, her tribute promises to remind audiences why Whitney Houston remains one of the greatest voices of all time.

“Mesmerized is the word I'd use for the first time I heard Whitney Houston's voice as a child growing up in Detroit. My parents were fans of gospel music so I first heard her singing with Bebe and Cece Winans and then ‘The Greatest Love of All.’ I thought she was like the Goddess of Earth! Her emotions were coded into the timbre of her voice and I could feel every word in such a visceral way,” White reflects. “Any vocalist would dream to have that effect on people — and it’s what I strive for in my own career. Dear Whitney is my way of giving ‘The Voice’ the flowers she is due and celebrating the immeasurable impact she had on my life. I am doing this show to honor her epic body of work and also to explore how legends can weave themselves into the tapestry of our own lives.”