Rachel Resheff, Morgan Dudley, Alyssa Wray & More to Star in ANTHEM Night at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will present Anthem Night! A select few artists' songs achieve a level of notoriety and solidarity that can only be certified as anthems. Join an elite cast of Broadway performers and cabaret's best in a night mashing up your favorite anthem songs like "Don't Stop Believing," "Born This Way," and "We Are The Champions." So sit back and "Raise Your Glass" as they celebrate the greatest songs of all time. After two years of highs and lows, "I Gotta Feeling" that you won't want to miss this.



Featuring: Adi Roy (Jagged Little Pill), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), Caleb Mitchell, Enmanuel Delarosa, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Justine Verheul, Katie Gray, Lily Soto, Mia Stipes Vega, Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Naima Alakham, Nick Salem, Omari Collins, Rachel Resheff (Fish in the Dark, Mary Poppins, Billy Elliott), Renee Shohet, Tyler McCall



Produced by Zachary Hausman

Associate Produced by Olivia Ebner, Charlie Fusari & Brody Grant

Music direction by James Stryska



54 Sings The Greatest Anthems of All Time plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 8th, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months.