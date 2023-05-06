ROSEN & CARTER PRESENT: SOME LIKE IT CUT, Andrew Kober, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551.

BROADWAY KIDS FOR KINDNESS: A MUSICAL BENEFIT TO END BULLYING! - MAY 8 AT 7:00 PM

Featuring Broadway's youngest stars performing musical numbers from IT'S EASY! The Friend Strong Musical to benefit the Be A Friend Project, a nationwide organization of student 'Upstanders' working to save the lives of their bullied peers and build kinder communities.

The 8x BroadwayWorld Award-Winning show inspired the "for kids and by kids" non-profit when its debut junior cast in 2015 asked the playwrights, January Akselrad (composer, benefit director) and Jennifer Young (now BAFP Executive Director) for a way to carry the show's "speak up, reach out and be a friend" message off-stage. Internationally licensed, IT'S EASY! is not just a middle school musical; it is a middle school game-changer. Please join us for this uplifting and transformational evening with Broadway kids changing the world through song and kindness, and standing against bullying.

"A trailblazing musical that brings to the fore a nationwide epidemic of bullying and carries an uplifting, life-changing message of the role that each person can play in its solution."

~ The Freelance Star, Fredericksburg, Virginia

"It left an important message on me, that you should always be kind and respectful of others. Also, that you should respect people for who they are, not for who you think they should be... this play was not just great but important for everybody to see."

~ 4th Grader, Main Street School, Irvington, New York

Direction, music, & lyrics by January Akselrad. The evening's presenters include IT'S EASY! co-playwright Jennifer Young, who is Executive Director of the BAFP, and Teen Kindness Board member, Kimmie Edge. Co-MC's are musical theater teens, Aidan Duver and Jacob Morrell. The Sarah Jane Cion Group is conducted by Sarah Cion.

Broadway Kids include Audrey Bennett, Austin Elle Fisher, Titus Landegger, Alayna Marissa Martus, Jacob Morrell, Coleman Simmons, Addison Takefman, Jayden Theophile, and Samuel Li Weintraub.

BAFP Performers & Teen Kindness Board Members include Aidan Duver, Brielle Diaz Withers, and Mika Wurf.

Joined by conductor Sarah Cion on piano, Alec Safy on bass, Mike Camacho on drums, Eric Zolan on guitar, and Ben Rice on keyboard and synth.

$50-$75 cover charge ($56.50-$84 with fees). $125 premium seating ($139 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROSEN AND CARTER PRESENT: SOME LIKE IT CUT - TRUNK SONGS FROM SOME LIKE IT HOT FEAT. Marc Shaiman AND Scott Wittman - MAY 8 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

A new musical's creative path to Broadway is an incredibly winding road with many unexpected turns along the way. Often, as a result, some incredible gems of songwriting can be left on the side of the highway as the show evolves to no longer need them in spite of the fact that they are GREAT pieces of musical theatre magic!

Come join us for a look inside the musical journey of the smash hit new Broadway musical Some Like it Hot! Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter alongside the legendary songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman present a rare glimpse of the amazing songs that didn't quite fit the end result of the show, but nevertheless deserve to be heard in all their glory! It's possible that this will be the only time these hidden Shaiman/Wittman treasures will be realized in public so don't miss out!

Featuring TyNia Brandon, Ian Campayno, Casey Garvin, KJ Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchiono, Charles South, and Raena White.

$95 cover charge ($106 with fees). $145 premium seating ($161 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andrew Kober: DO YOU LIKE THESE SONGS? FEAT. Elizabeth Teeter! - MAY 9 AT 7:00 PM

Andrew Kober, star of Beetlejuice, School of Rock, Hair, and Les Misérables, returns to 54 Below in a show titled by his 6-year-old son, Do You Like These Songs? Asking the only question that truly matters, Andrew will share stories and songs from his life and career spanning seven Broadway musicals, four summers at Shakespeare in the Park, and more than a dozen television series.

Accompanied by musical director and fellow New Jersey dad, Matt Hinkley (SpongeBob Squarepants, Bandstand, Finding Neverland), Do You Like These Songs? will feature music from writers like Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, and Billy Joel, as well as songs he's never had the nerve to sing on stage before. Andrew Kober and his band will bring a night of music and laughs, joined, as always, by a surprise group of Overqualified Backup Singers. It's guaranteed to be the most entertaining show below street level!

Featuring Elizabeth Teeter.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BENJAMIN MAIO MACKAY AND TATE SIMPSON - MAY 9 AT 9:30 PM

Direct from Australia and a month ahead of sharing the stage in tick, tick... BOOM!, Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson team up for their 54 Below debut in Musical Mates. After years of friendship and the recent opportunity to share the stage in RENT, BroadwayWorld Sydney Theatre Award nominee Benjamin (RENT, Great Detectives, Seussical, Cripple of Inishmaan) and rising Australian star Tate (RENT, tick, tick... BOOM!, Next to Normal) bring an electric and passionate energy to the stage.

Benjamin and Tate are thrilled to be in New York to share their stories and talent onstage with American audiences for the first time. With songs from Waitress, RENT, Wicked, and tick, tick... BOOM!, Benjamin and Tate deliver an unforgettable evening of friendship, stories, laughter and musical magic. Don't miss this exhibition of Australia's best talent.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Neil Berg'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY: A BENEFIT PERFORMANCE FOR MARQUIS STUDIOS - MAY 10 AT 7:00 PM

An All-Star Broadway Concert that you won't want to miss! Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway features dazzling Broadway stars performing hits from Broadway musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Motown: The Musical, and Jekyll & Hyde. Join us at 54 Below for an evening of songs to benefit Marquis Studios, an arts education nonprofit serving public schools throughout New York City.

The event will also feature a pre-show Cocktail Hour with food and drinks provided by the culinary team at 54 Below. Please note that entry to the Cocktail Hour is reserved for Benefactor and Patron tier ticket holders.

General Admission entry for the show only will begin at 6:30 pm.

For information about ticket levels, click here.

TOM MCGUIRE: A BRONX ACCENT FROM BRUSSELS - TRIBUTE TO THE Frank Sinatra SONGBOOK - MAY 10 AT 9:30 PM

Tom McGuire, veteran crooner on Belgian national TV in "The Voice Senior" and longtime resident in Brussels, makes his 54 Below solo concert debut in A Bronx Accent From Brussels. Despite living in cosmopolitan Brussels for decades, Tom still has his accent from growing up in the Bronx in the 1950s and 60s. On his return visit to New York City, Tom pays tribute to The Frank Sinatra Songbook while also crooning a few gems of world jazz in French and Italian. Latin-Grammy award-winning pianist Baden Goyo leads his international quartet in jazz accompaniment. Punctuated by a worldly sense of humor, Tom's brand-new show celebrates the enduring appeal of Sinatra swing, songs for lovers, and an enchanting Bronx accent.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL - MAY 11 & 12 AT 7:00 PM

MOMologues The Musical is based on the hit comedy series seen worldwide - offering moms of all ages a night out to celebrate and laugh at the toughest job you'll ever love. It's moms' night out so let's leave the kids at home! Adults 18 and over only.

Creator Lisa Rafferty has assembled a talented team of composers and lyricists, who wrote twelve funny and touching songs, from having your first baby to sending your first off to college.

These include the 'Advice Overload' you hear while pregnant, 'Playground' about picking up mom friends at the park, 'Everything Sounds Better in a Christmas Letter' - don't we know it? - and 'Show Up, Shut Up, Pay Up,' sardonic advice for life with teenagers.

Two shows only, leading into Mother's Day weekend - a great gift for MOMS!

Featuring Jackie Burns, Karla Mosley, Libby Servais, Q Smith, and Rachel Zatcoff.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ARKAI, FEAT. SPIDERHORSE & MORE! - MAY 11 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for a special Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month celebration featuring the awe-inspiring music of award-winning electroacoustic violin/cello duo ARKAI in their 54 Below debut! Experience popular classics like 'Sun and Moon' and 'Blackbird' like never before alongside electrifying ARKAI originals in an unforgettable musical journey. They are joined by world-champion beatbox duo, SPIDERHORSE, for a genre-defying, one-night only musical experience unlike any other.

ARKAI is an award-winning electroacoustic duo that has inspired audiences around the world through their genre-defying string music. Graduates of The Juilliard School, their past engagements have included performances at The MET, Joe's Pub, City Winery, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Musikfest, Jazz Aspen, Chateau Marmont, Carnegie Hall and TED. Recent highlights include opening for Oscar and Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste at NYC's Javits Center.

Featuring Chris Celiz and Gene Shinozaki (world-champion beatbox duo SPIDERHORSE), and Wen-Ting Wu on drums.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GIRLBOSS ANTHEMS, FEAT. CAROLINA RIAL & MORE! - MAY 12 AT 9:30 PM

"You Oughta Know." "Running Up That Hill." "Wannabe."

What do these songs have in common? ICONIC WOMEN. We are proud to bring the music of show-stopping women from many generations from Amy Winehouse to Shania Twain to Taylor Swift to the 54 Below stage. So you better put some R-E-S-P-E-C-T on our name and show up! Join a cast of aspiring Broadway and pop performers for a night to remember. Produced and directed by Sejal Joshi and Max Rosenfeld, Girlboss Anthems will be a celebration of our most beloved female icons in music. Join us for a night of good times, cause us Girls Just Wanna Have Fun! Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Kate Coffey, Sejal Joshi, Jetta Juriansz, Gina Lardi, Sophia Orihuela, Devi Peot, Carolina Rial, Jenna San Antonio, Avery Schaar, Madisen Schenk, Jillian Michelle Smith, Alaina Surgener, Nadia Wilemski, Samantha Yakaitis, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Burt Bacharach: HIS STORY, HIS SONGS - A TRIBUTE! FEAT. Lisa Howard & MORE - MAY 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Burt Bacharach won three Oscars, six Grammys, and an Emmy. A measure of his influence is the fact that his songs are associated with more than 1,000 recording artists. In the U.S. alone, he had 73 top 40 hits. Writing mostly with lyricist Hal David, Burt Bacharach was an extraordinary talent who left us on February 8th at the age of 94. But his music lives on...

Here, at 54 Below, we will honor Mr. Bacharach with this special evening devoted to his story and his songs. This concert event will star a galaxy of musical theater and nightclub stars gathered together to perform Mr. Bacharach's timeless hits, including "Anyone Who Had a Heart," "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," "Close to You," "I Say a Little Prayer," "Walk on By," and so many others!

The Burt Bacharach tribute concert will be produced, directed, written, and hosted by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major musical theater concert events that have been performed all over the world. He has produced, written and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, but his perhaps best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of the landmark concert series Broadway by the Year for 21 years at New York's legendary The Town Hall. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Anne Bragg, Lisa Howard, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - MAY 13 AT 9:30 PM

"I want to play a game....a Singing Game!"

Following its fall 2022 out-of-town tryout in Philadelphia, SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw comes live and in concert to 54 Below before its Off-Broadway opening this fall! Created & produced by Cooper Jordan (Dex! A Killer Musical); Book by Zoe Ann Jordan (Virtuoso NYCHFF); Music & lyrics by Anthony De Angelis & Patrick Spencer (An Axemas Story).

Directed by Tony Award® winner Stephanie Rosenberg, this musical in concert is not be missed! Featuring the new musical's hit songs "Saw Right Through," "I want to play a game," "Pig in a Wig," "Filthy Things," and many more.

Featuring Sarah Kathleen Adams as Amanda/Alli/Jigsaw, Jack O'Brien as Adam, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLACK WRITERS SHOWCASE: VOLUME 2 - MAY 14 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Welcome to the next volume of the Black Writers Showcase - the newest addition to the Make Them Hear You concert series here at 54 Below! We're continuing our journey highlighting and giving space to Black creatives by showcasing up-and-coming Black writers in the city. They'll be sharing their writing journey with us, premiering new pieces, and revisiting older works. Produced by Keisha Gilles and series creator Pier Lamia Porter, join us as we bring you more of the fiercest emerging Black voices in the area.

Featured writers include Alexander Browne and Patrick Phillips, Jaime Cepero, Bobby Daye and Monica Patton, Lawrence Dandridge, J. Quinton Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Dahlak Leon, April Rochon, Christian Thompson and Maria Wirries, Germono Toussaint, and Stanley Wayne Mathis.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY! A CCM CELEBRATION, FEAT. Blaine Alden Krauss, Max Clayton, & MORE - MAY 14 AT 9:30 PM

It's the ultimate show tune extravaganza!

America's very first musical theater program was created at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music over fifty years ago. Ever since the program's first graduate (Tony Award® nominee Pamela Myers, Class of '69) took Broadway by storm CCM grads have headed to New York City to tread the boards on Broadway.

Join producer/host Scott Coulter and a bevy of Broadway's greatest voices as they pay tribute to Broadway's greatest songs. CCM grads scheduled to appear include Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), Max Clayton (The Music Man), Jason Graae (Forever Plaid), Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton), Jessica Hendy (Walking with Bubbles), and more.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski