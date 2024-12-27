REJECTS ANONYMOUS Returns At Caveat This Monday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join your fellow losers, Double D, this Monday for REJECTS ANONYMOUS, the improvised 12-step meeting for all of you screw-ups out there!

Watch as improvisers Double D take your anonymous (but very real) stories of rejection and transform them into a hilarious cast of characters—right in front of your eyes. It's therapy, but funnier and way less expensive.

Don't leave your regrets at the door, because it's time to laugh at and celebrate your worst moments. Who knows? You might even feel better about yourself! 2025 is coming, and it's your time to shine… or at least not make it worse.

Every show is unique, but one thing's for sure: you'll leave feeling like a slightly better person. And like any decent self-help meeting, there will be donuts!

REJECTS ANONYMOUS

Monday, December 30, 2024

Doors 6:30 PM

Show 7:00 PM

Caveat

21A Clinton St., between Houston and Stanton

NYC

(212) 228-2100

Tickets

$15 standard

$20 at the door

21+

No outside food or drink allowed. Tickets may be refunded up to 24 hours before the event. While the performance space is down one flight of stairs, it is accessible. Please call (212) 228-2100 (posted on front door) for elevator access.

DOUBLE D has been doubling down on the funny since 2013. In addition to creating and performing in full-length shows, Double D performs improv sets all over New York City. They've brought their shows to festivals including the Scranton Fringe Festival, the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, and the NYC Improv Festival. They also make short films, including an improvised comedy pilot self-titled DOUBLE D, which won Best Comedy at the 2015 Princeton Independent Film Festival; and LE MEOW MORT which was an official selection at the 2019 Women in Comedy Festival and Catalyst Content Festival.

DOUBLE D is...

NANNETTE DEASY is an actress, director and producer based in New York City. An AEA member, she has performed at theatres including The Public Theatre, La Mama Etc., Ensemble Studio Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop, NJ Rep, the PIT, UCB, Chicago City Limits, Gotham City lmprov, Gotham Comedy Club, theatre festivals all around the country and the Teatro Franco Parenti in Milan, Italy, as well as in various films. In addition to Double D, she is also the founder and Artistic Director of the award-winning and nationally recognized Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble (IRTE). NannetteDeasy.com IRTEinfo.com

GRACEANN DORSE is an actor, writer, and producer based in NYC. As a member of SAG-AFTRA, her acting credits include NEW AMSTERDAM, BULL, FBI: MOST WANTED, and SHOW ME A HERO. Projects that she has written and produced include award-winning films and television pilots that have appeared as official selections in numerous festivals such as the New York Television Festival, Catalyst Content Festival, and the Women in Comedy Festival. In addition to creating for film and TV, she is also a writer and performer for the stage. She wrote and performs in a solo show called Farty of One, and has created several monologues, storytelling pieces, and characters that she's performed all over NYC. GraceannDorse.com

Sarah Nowak (Director) performs regularly at The People's Improv Theater with one of New York's longest running improv teams The Baldwins and with the sketch ensemble National Scandal. She was selected for the prestigious Just for Laugh's New Faces Showcase in Montreal and performed with Second City as a part of their touring company at sea on the Norwegian Epic. Her podcast "Eroticasaurus" is available on the Slash N' Cast network.

