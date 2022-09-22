Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK Parody Musical Comes to the Green Room 42

The concert reading is on November 13.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Hours after first announcing its one-night-only concert reading on November 13th at The Green Room 42 at 7PM, The Real Housewives of New York: The Unauthorized Parody Musical sold out all its in-person tickets, forcing fans to join the virtual audience.

With book, music, and lyrics by Dylan MarcAurele and direction by Marc Tumminelli, The Real Housewives of New York: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is a raucous revue celebrating and satirizing thirteen seasons of the iconic syndicated reality series. Set during 2018's nation-dividing conflict between the Skinniest Girl and the Kennedy Princess, the story follows Real Housewives cast members past and present as they compete for their chance to win a spin-off-or to fade into obscurity forever.

The performance will be the first live theatrical venture by the cult hit Instagram channel @RHONYmusical, which amassed 28,000 followers over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Created, written, and directed by MarcAurele, the account's short musical parody sketches have been celebrated on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, drawing praise from celebrities like Molly Shannon, Gary Janetti, and Antoni Porowski.

The cast of the November 13th performance will include Brooke Sweeney, Deborah Berenson, Hayley Moir, Kim Onah, Olivia Miller, Rocky Paterra, Tess Davison, and Zofia Weretka.

For live-stream tickets, click HERE!

To follow @RHONYmusical on Instagram, visit https://www.instagram.com/rhonymusical/


