QUEEN DIVA'S 90'S SOUL DIVAS TRIBUTE Live Virtual Experience Will Stream on Metropolitan Zoom Next Month

Metropolitan Zoom presents Queen Diva in "90's Soul Divas Tribute" on Juneteenth Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 8 pm CST/9 pm EST on www.metropolitanzoom.com via live from the Divine Voices Media Studios in Houston, Texas. The 75 minute R&B/Soul musical tribute celebration begins with Houston's own Terry Ellis 90's Girl group En Vogue "Don't Let Go" with songs from Brandy, Phyllis Hyman "Meet Me On The Moon," Faith Evans "I'll Never Let You Go" and Queen Diva's latest R&B single "Is U In" and new 90's slow jam "Meet Me Halfway."

ASCAP Songwriter & Publisher and Divine Voices Music Recording Artist Queen Diva (The Beaumont Theater in Lincoln Center, Apollo Theater and Feinstein's/54 Below) has always wanted to produce a tribute singing songs from my favorite R&B/Soul singers that are her greatest influences as a vocalist. Every song that she selected are songs that have touched her or she always wanted to perform live but never had an opportunity. This performance is sure to bring smiles to all attendees worldwide who love and miss traditional R&B/Soul music and the "Soul Divas" Queen Diva has selected to honor in song.

"It was important to me to have this tribute on Juneteenth to help preserve the rich musical legacy of so many African-American 90's Soul Divas who are both still singing and those who are not actively singing professionally. I wanted to show that their music is still relevant in 2021 and so many fans still adore their songs," says Queen Diva.

General Admission $20, VIP Admission & Virtual Post Showcase Meet and Greet $30 (Talk with Queen Diva immediately after her concert), Virtual Backstage Pass Admission $40 (Spend even more time with Queen Diva after the show behind the scenes at Divine Voices Media Studios).

Tickets and information are available at: https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/queen-diva-112820/dates/Nov-28-2020_at_0700PM