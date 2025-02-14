Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 hosted the ultimate celebration of the sinister side of Broadway and beyond at "Villaintine's at The Green Room 42" on Sunday, February 9 at 7:00 PM. Check out photos from the show.

The audience embraced being bad with a cast led by composer, actor, and musician Joshua Turchin (Ghost Ship, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Forbidden Broadway, 13: The Musical, "Schmigadoon!") and social media phenom actor, singer, and creator Thomas Sanders ("Hamster and Gretel," "Phineas and Ferb").

Additional performers included Tsilala Brock (Suffs, Book of Mormon), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor the Musical), Joann Gilliam (Gun & Powder), L.R. Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime), Jenny Mollet (Six, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Color Purple, Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group), Harley Seger (Stranger Sings), Amelia Fei (How to Dance in Ohio), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Appropriate, Grey House, Les Miserables, Matilda, "Fancy Nancy"), Audrey Bennett ("Spidey and His Amazing Friends", Frozen, Amelie, Sound of Music), Ahmad K Simmons, and Alexa Ramos Seda.

The band included Joshua Turchin on Keys/Music Director, Sarah Favinger (bass), Claudio Raino (guitar), Luke Woodle (drums), Ben Harris (woodwinds), and the Green Room 42's Sheridan Glover on lights and sound.

Musical Direction and Arrangements by Joshua Turchin.

Photo Credit: Angela of York.

Comments