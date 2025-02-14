News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 hosted the ultimate celebration of the sinister side of Broadway and beyond at Villaintine's at The Green Room 42.

By: Feb. 14, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 hosted the ultimate celebration of the sinister side of Broadway and beyond at "Villaintine's at The Green Room 42" on Sunday, February 9 at 7:00 PM. Check out photos from the show.

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Singer Frank Dain Releases New Album, I'VE HAD A LOVE
Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42
Nichelle Lewis and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week
Review: Love Is In The Air When David Marino Plays Pangea

The audience embraced being bad with a cast led by composer, actor, and musician Joshua Turchin (Ghost Ship, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Forbidden Broadway, 13: The Musical, "Schmigadoon!") and social media phenom actor, singer, and creator Thomas Sanders ("Hamster and Gretel," "Phineas and Ferb").

Additional performers included Tsilala Brock (Suffs, Book of Mormon), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor the Musical), Joann Gilliam (Gun & Powder), L.R. Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime), Jenny Mollet (Six, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Color Purple, Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group), Harley Seger (Stranger Sings), Amelia Fei (How to Dance in Ohio), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Appropriate, Grey House, Les Miserables, Matilda, "Fancy Nancy"), Audrey Bennett ("Spidey and His Amazing Friends", Frozen, Amelie, Sound of Music), Ahmad K Simmons, and Alexa Ramos Seda.

The band included Joshua Turchin on Keys/Music Director, Sarah Favinger (bass), Claudio Raino (guitar), Luke Woodle (drums), Ben Harris (woodwinds), and the Green Room 42's Sheridan Glover on lights and sound.

Musical Direction and Arrangements by Joshua Turchin.

Photo Credit: Angela of York.

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Thomas Sanders, Joshua Turchin, Tsilala Brock, Echo Deva Picone, Joann Gilliam, L.R. Davidson, Ariel Neydavoud, Harley Seger, Amelia Fei, Desmond Luis Edwards, Madison Kopec, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Audrey Bennett, Ahmad K Simmons, and Alexa Ramos Seda

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Thomas Sanders, Joshua Turchin, Tsilala Brock, Echo Deva Picone, Joann Gilliam, L.R. Davidson, Ariel Neydavoud, Harley Seger, Amelia Fei, Desmond Luis Edwards, Madison Kopec, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Audrey Bennett, Ahmad K Simmons, and Alexa Ramos Seda

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Joshua Turchin, Sarah Favinger

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Joshua Turchin

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Mia Sinclair Jenness, Ben Harris

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Amelia Fei, Joshua Turchin, Sarah Favinger

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Harley Seger, Ahmad K Simmons, Sarah Favinger, Madison Kopec, Claudio Raino

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
L.R. Davidson, Ahmad K Simmons, Alexa Ramos Seda, Joshua Turchin, Sarah Favinger

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Ariel Neydavoud, Sarah Favinger, Luke Woodle, Joshua Turchin

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Audrey Bennett, Claudio Raino, Ben Harris

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Desmond Luis Edwards, Madison Kopec

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Tsilala Brock, Joshua Turchin, Sarah Favinger, Luke Woodle, Claudio Raino

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Joann Gilliam, Joshua Turchin, Sarah Favinger

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Mia Sinclair Jenness, Echo Deva Picone, Audrey Bennett, Joshua Turchin, Sarah Favinger

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Joann Gilliam, Thomas Sanders, Luke Woodle

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Thomas Sanders, Madison Kopec, Harley Seger

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Thomas Sanders, Sarah Favinger, Claudio Raino

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Thomas Sanders, Ben Harris

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Ben Harris, Joshua Turchin, Luke Woodle, Sarah Favinger, Claudio Raino

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Joshua Turchin, Thomas Sanders, Tsilala Brock, Echo Deva Picone, Joann Gilliam, L.R. Davidson, Ariel Neydavoud, Harley Seger, Amelia Fei, Desmond Luis Edwards, Madison Kopec, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Audrey Bennett, Ahmad K Simmons, and Alexa Ramos Seda

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Joshua Turchin, Thomas Sanders, Tsilala Brock, Echo Deva Picone, Joann Gilliam, L.R. Davidson, Ariel Neydavoud, Harley Seger, Amelia Fei, Desmond Luis Edwards, Madison Kopec, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Audrey Bennett, Ahmad K Simmons, and Alexa Ramos Seda

Photos: VILLAINTINE'S At The Green Room 42 Image
Joshua Turchin, Sarah Favinger



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos