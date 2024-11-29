News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Tribute to Fred Ebb Lights Up Birdland

The event took place on November 25.

By: Nov. 29, 2024
On Monday night, Birdland Theater hosted a celebration honoring the late, legendary lyricist Fred Ebb and his namesake foundation, which champions up-and-coming musical theater writers. Co-hosted by Jim Caruso and producer Tim Pinckney, the event featured unforgettable performances by Broadway luminaries Kate Baldwin, Heidi Blickenstaff, Julia Murney, Klea Blackhurst, Gabrielle Stravelli, Graham Rowat, Joel Crump, and Luke Hawkins.

Musical direction was masterfully handled by the incomparable Billy Stritch, adding his signature flair to the evening’s performances. The celebration also recognized this year’s Fred Ebb Award winners, Eric Sorrels and Cheeyang Ng, alongside longtime foundation publicist Matt Ross.

The night was a heartfelt and joyous tribute to Fred Ebb’s enduring legacy and his pivotal contributions to the Broadway community. It was an evening of music, memories, and deep appreciation for one of musical theater’s greatest icons.

Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton



