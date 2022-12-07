Photos: The New Belters Inaugurate One Of The Country's Newest Cabaret Rooms

Nicolas King and Seth Sikes have their own individual, respective careers and come from what would seem like different orbits. But, actually, it turns out, maybe not so much, because when they come together as THE NEW BELTERS, a special kind of energy force forms and it's reminiscent of, say, Martin & Lewis (Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis). Their musical tastes embrace each other and they may be one of the most affable pairings in quite some time.
With good banter, excellent musicianship and a whole lot of "showbiz" they score over and over and over again. I won't spoil the musical choices, either as solos or duets, but the crowd totally enjoyed them and we all went for a carefree ride, knowing we were in capable and professional hands, without a worry in the world.
The fellas have had different musical directors at the piano as they travel and do their shows, but there is no question that having Billy Stritch anchor you on the 88s is a huge and welcome PLUS. He was announced as a Special Guest and, indeed, he was/is.
With a couple solo turns of his own and sometimes joining Nicolas and Seth, it was a musical menu to remember. The great thing about seeing performers of this caliber is their comradery and how effortlessly they can make music and entertain. There were also great assists from Ranses Colon on Bass and Julie Jacobs on percussion. Marilyn Wick gave us all a wonderful gift for the holiday season.
I might add that this was the first engagement in one of the country's newest Cabaret Rooms, The Museum Club at The Wick Theater.
Be sure to catch Nicolas & Seth, THE NEW BELTERS, when they come to play near you.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
The New Belters, Seth Sikes & Nicolas King
Nicolas King & Seth Sikes
The Museum Club
Seth Sikes & Nicolas King
Seth Sikes & Nicolas King
Seth Sikes & Nicolas King
Seth Sikes & Nicolas King
The New Belters
Seth Sikes & Nicolas King
Billy Stritch
Billy Stritch
Nicolas King & Seth Sikes
Seth Sikes
Seth Sikes & Nicolas King
Seth Sikes & Nicolas King
Seth Sikes & Nicolas King
Seth Sikes & Nicolas King
Standing Ovation
Charles Calello, Jill Switzer, Clay Calello, Rich Switzer
Eda Sorokoff, Catherine Adler, Marilynn Wick
Jill Switzer & Billy Stritch
Billy Stritch & Sunny Sessa
Stephen Sorokoff & Helmut Koller
Rich Switzer, Seth Sikes, Jill Switzer, Nicolas King, Billy Stritch
Stephen Sorokoff & Sunny Sessa
Greg Sherry, Clay Calello, Dom Taglialatella
Marilynn Wick
Kimberly Wick
The Wick Theater
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
| Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|
|voting ends in
|
GPC Entertainment will bring their signature show, The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, to a new venue this holiday season. This fresh take on traditional cabaret will be presented on Thursday, December 29th at 9:30PM EST at Chelsea Table + Stage with a live stream option for audience members who wish to view the show from home.
Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve will present the return of Karen Mason for her legendary Christmas show on December 11 at 8pm.
Theatre satire site The Broadway Beat has announced their first ever 75th Annual Winter Gala, taking place Friday December 30th at 7:00pm, in-person at Caveat on the lower east side and livestreaming online.
See photos as Birdland presents country/pop singer Billy Gilman in concert on Monday, December 5. Gilman is best known for being runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)
Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway Parks Her Talents in the Arts Garage
December 3, 2022
Her show was titled “Let’s Fall In Love” but the audience that filled every seat in the Arts Garage last night was already in love with the incomparable Ann Hampton Callaway before she walked out on stage.
Photos: New York Cabaret Community Represented at 'Remembering Jan McArt' Tribute at Lynn University
November 15, 2022
There was a heartfelt and emotional tribute last night to legendary producer/actor/singer Jan McArt at Lynn University. On the same stage at the Wold Performing Arts Center that Jan McArt had greeted audiences when welcoming them to the world of theater and music, her daughter Deborah Lahr Lawlor stood before a full house and did the same.
Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre
November 11, 2022
See photos from Michael Childers' New York, New York at the MCCallum Theatre. The performance was one night only!
Feature: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs
November 9, 2022
There are parties and there are parties. When the party is celebrating a stellar cast of performers for a great cause and they are put together with the Board Members and supporters of The BARBARA SINATRA CHILDREN’S CENTER, you have a special formula of merriment. See photos here!
Photos: Avery Sommers Joins Copeland Davis at Cafe Centro Opening
October 20, 2022
Jazz/Pop pianist Copeland Davis began his residency at Cafe Centro last night and the evening took an exciting turn as a slew of soul singers in the audience joined for his opening night. Copeland is a favorite of Dick Robinson’s Legends Radio and Taylor Morgan “Legends Afternoons with Taylor” host was in the house for some of the introductions.