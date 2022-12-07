Photos: The New Belters Inaugurate One Of The Country's Newest Cabaret Rooms

Nicolas King and Seth Sikes have their own individual, respective careers and come from what would seem like different orbits. But, actually, it turns out, maybe not so much, because when they come together as THE NEW BELTERS, a special kind of energy force forms and it's reminiscent of, say, Martin & Lewis (Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis). Their musical tastes embrace each other and they may be one of the most affable pairings in quite some time.

With good banter, excellent musicianship and a whole lot of "showbiz" they score over and over and over again. I won't spoil the musical choices, either as solos or duets, but the crowd totally enjoyed them and we all went for a carefree ride, knowing we were in capable and professional hands, without a worry in the world.

The fellas have had different musical directors at the piano as they travel and do their shows, but there is no question that having Billy Stritch anchor you on the 88s is a huge and welcome PLUS. He was announced as a Special Guest and, indeed, he was/is.

With a couple solo turns of his own and sometimes joining Nicolas and Seth, it was a musical menu to remember. The great thing about seeing performers of this caliber is their comradery and how effortlessly they can make music and entertain. There were also great assists from Ranses Colon on Bass and Julie Jacobs on percussion. Marilyn Wick gave us all a wonderful gift for the holiday season.

I might add that this was the first engagement in one of the country's newest Cabaret Rooms, The Museum Club at The Wick Theater.

Be sure to catch Nicolas & Seth, THE NEW BELTERS, when they come to play near you.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff