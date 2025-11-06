Photos: The Dutch Treat Club Celebrates Chita Rivera and Kander & Ebb

On the first Tuesday of every month, the Dutch Treat Club has an evening event instead of their usual luncheon. Last Tuesday, November 4, the conversation flowed easily around the dinner table spurred on by the excitement of the presentation to follow.

It was an evening featuring Kander and Ebb and the strong women they wrote for. Award-winning cabaret/recording artist and actress, Dawn Derow, gave us a fabulous sample of her upcoming show, "Sing Happy: The Wonderful Women of Kander & Ebb," which will run at The Triad Theatre with special guests Aisha de Haas on 11/18 and Karen Mason on 12/1. Dawn is a beautiful presence in every way; her vocals are sublime, and she even gave us a sneak peek of some fun choreography! At the piano was familiar favorite musical director, Ian Herman. Dawn's selections were a perfect segue to a fascinating and riveting talk by Emmy Award-winning TV commentator and arts journalist, Patrick Pacheco, whose work has appeared in the NY Times, Wall Street Journal and NY1's "OnStage" and now as host of "Theatre, All the Moving Parts" on CUNY-TV. Patrick spoke on his book, "Chita, a Memoir" which he wrote with the legendary Kander and Ebb muse, Chita Rivera. We were all given an in-depth view of Chita and learned some surprising things about her life in the theatre and beyond.

Among the usual suspects at Dutch Treat, such as President KT Sullivan, Entertainment Chair, Raissa Katona Bennett, and board members Nancy McGraw, Tom Bisky, Ann Talman and Norma Davidoff, were cabaret stars Quinn Lemly and pianist/vocalist extraordinaire, Eric Yves Garcia, who, it was announced, will be one of the special performers for the Dutch Treat Holiday Party on Dec. 16th along with Mark Nadler and Stephanie Pope!

Learn more about the Dutch Treat Club and how to join at www.dutchtreatny.org

Below, see photos from the November 4 evening.



Raissa Katona Bennett, KT Sullivan, Patrick Pacheco, Dawn Derrow, Ian Herman



Patrick Pacheco & KT Sullivan



Dawn Derow



the Dutch Treat Club



Dawn Derow



Ian Herman & Dawn Derow



Patrick Pacheco



Patrick Pacheco



Patrick Pacheco



Dawn Derow Ian Herman, KT Sullivan



Dawn Derow, Raissa Katona Bennett, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, KT Sullivan



KT Sullivan & Eric Yves Garcia