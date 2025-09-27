Photos: The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From September 24 to 27, 2025, audiences at 54 Below were treated to Tony®-nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway's new show, The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway. The run began on September 24, with one final performance tonight, September 27, 2025, which will also be livestreamed.

The inimitable writer and performer was accompanied by a trio led by Tedd Firth at the first three shows (September 24-26). Tonight's show will feature Grammy nominee Billy Stritch leading the band. In the show, Callaway dazzles the crowd with highlights from her recent hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Read BWW's Stephen Mosher's review of the show here, and get your tickets to tonight's performance to see why he says, "She is an original, she is a marvel, and she is a genius."

The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway plays 54 Below one more night, September 27th. Tickets are available here. Livestream reservations can be made here.

Ann Hampton Callaway returns to 54 Below on January 9th with HERE’S TO LIFE. Tickets are available here.

Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway will play 54 Below January 14 though 17 with the fifteenth anniversary performance of their show BOOM! Tickets are available here.

Below, see a full set of photos from the September 25 performance snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.