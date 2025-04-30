Photos: TOM KITT & FRIENDS Kicks Off First Night at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Uber-popular Tom Kitt has opened another run of shows at 54 Below, where he consistently sells out with his unique brand of storytelling, his impressive catalogue of compositions, and a vast variety of friends who come to the sandbox stage to play. This week, the (many times over) award winner is playing four different concerts with four different slants, and four different lists of party guests. The first of those concerts kicked off last night and an at-capacity Broadway's Living Room was agog and aglow at what was, genuinely, a great night of entertainment.

The focus of Tom Kitt & FRIENDS: 4 CONCERTS Night One was almost exclusively Next To Normal and High Fidelity (Mr. Kitt opened and closed the set with songs from the days of The Tom Kitt Band) and his stellar cast was made up of (in order of appearance) sister Kathryn Kitt, Aaron Tveit, Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, Matty Palmer, and Julia Murney. The Tom Kitt & Friends band are Michael Aarons on Guitar, Marc Malsegna on Guitar, Michael Olatuja on Bass, Damien Bassman on Drums, and Mr. Kitt Musical Directing from the Piano. Tonight's 7 pm concert (April 30th) will feature songs from American Idiot, Freaky Friday, If/Then, and Bring it On and will feature Heidi Blickenstaff, Collin Donnell, Mandy Gonzalez, Patti Murin, and Henry Platt. Get tickets HERE.

BroadwayWorld invites our readers to enjoy this exclusive photo essay of last night's concert.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

