Photos: TOM KITT & FRIENDS Keeps The Hits Coming at 54 Below

Night Two of the four-night concert series being presented by Tom Kitt & FRIENDS kept the magic going when, on April 30th, the 54 Below favorite spent eighty minutes covering the If/Then catalogue with some Freaky Friday, Bring It On, Almost Famous, and Spongebob Squarepants thrown in for good measure... and it was good. Indeed, like the opening night of the concert series, the follow-up presentation was another stellar night of musical entertainment. Kitt's guests for the evening were Broadway power couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, sweet-voiced Henry Platt, beloved diva Mandy Gonzalez, and Heidi Blickenstaff, who left multiple people at this writer's table in tears with her magical brand of storytelling. As for Mr. Kitt himself, he remains one of the most affable and enjoyable entertainers to grace the concert stage, acquitting himself wonderfully as both raconteur and troubadour. It was an impressive second course to whet the appetite for the final two nights, May 2nd at 7 pm and May 3rd at 7 pm, both concerts featuring a brand new set of guest artists. The focus of tonight's concert will be Flying Over Sunset, The Visitor, Jagged Little Pill, Almost Famous, Superhero, and Reflect. For tickets to both shows visit the 54 Below website HERE.

The Tom Kitt & Friends band are Michael Aarons on Guitar, Marc Malsegna on Guitar, Michael Olatuja on Bass, Damien Bassman on Drums, and Mr. Kitt Musical Directing from the Piano.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

