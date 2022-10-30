Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Two Different Photographers

This week at The Lineup With Susie Mosher it was a family affair. KT Sullivan (who can be found Friday nights singing and playing at The Algonquin) brought her brother, Tim Sullivan, and her Mother, Elizabeth Sullivan, to join in on the NYC Cabaret scene fun. It's no small wonder, since this week is the annual Cabaret Convention that Ms. Sullivan works tirelessly at, all year round, to insure its quality. Naturally her kinfolk want to be there for that, and they were there for this, too, everyone having their turn in the spotlight.

Regular Lineup photographer Matt Baker was in on the performance action, too, as the pianist for singer/dancer Luke Hawkins, and since Mr. Baker had his performer hat on, Cabaret Hotspot photojournalist Conor Weiss generously volunteered to shoot the show shots, while Mr. Baker caught the after-party festivities.

Below, please enjoy the works of two of the cabaret and concert community's gifted shutterbugs.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE. THIS is the Conor Weiss Facebook page.

Performance Photos by Conor Weiss

Meaghan Sands

Tim Sullivan

Nicolas King & Seth Sikes

Jon Weber

Katelyn Myers

KT Sullivan

Elizabeth Sullivan and her daughter, KT.

Luke Hawkins

Matt Baker

John Miller

Ray Marchica

Andy Ezrin

Maude Maggart

Elias Javier

Ava Nicole Frances

The After Party Photos by Matt Baker

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. This week Ray Marchica was The Lineup Drummer, while Andy Ezrin served as Musical Director from behind the piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher: