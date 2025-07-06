Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - July 1, 2025 at the Green Room 42

The Lineup With Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. See photos below from this week's July 1, 2025 edition snapped by photographer Conor Weiss. The show featured a wide range of talent: singer Zuri Washington, drummer Clint DeGannon, singer Cylie Cabrera, singer-songwriter Meg Flather, violinist Jonathan Weber, musician John Miller, pianist and music director Lon Hoy, singer Jacqueline B Arnold, who is currently starring in Broadway's SMASH, singer Augustina Casella, vocal group Those Girls (comprised of Eve Eaton, Rachel Hansser, Karen Mack and Wendy Russell), singer Isabella Araque, BinderSuze (Richard Binder and Alexandra de Suze) and singer Ann Stein. The evening was, of course, helmed by actress and singer Susie Mosher, serving as a wonderful energetic host to an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

The bi-weekly variety show continues on Tuesday July 15. Tickets to that and future editions of the Lineup are available on the Green Room 42's website here. The show will also be livestreamed. (To purchase livestream tickets click here.)

Learn more about Susie Mosher and where to follow her on her website at www.susiemosher.com



Susie Mosher. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Zuri Washington. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Clint DeGannon. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Cylie Cabrera. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Meg Flather. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Jon Weber. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Jon Weber. Photo credit Conor Weiss



John Miller. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Lon Hoy. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Jacqueline B Arnold. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Jacqueline B Arnold. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Augustina Casella



Isabella Araque. Photo credit Conor Weiss



BinderSuze. Photo credit Conor Weiss



Ann Stein. Photo credit Conor Weiss