BWW Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss offers exclusive look at ASIAN BURLESQUE.

May. 02, 2023  

Photos: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL at City Winery The NYC Asian Burlesque Extravaganza is the world's first all-Asian revue, and was established in 2013 to bring visibility and exposure to performers who had, previously, been marginalized and erased from the landscape of live entertainment in New York City and other parts of the world. The organization seeks to broaden the scope of the modern burlesque scene by creating programs with casts made up, exclusively, of Asian people of color.

This year the NYC Asian Burlesque Extravanga celebrated its eleventh year of the Asian Burlesque Festival with a production at City Winery on April 29th. Broadway World Cabaret reviewer Cary Wong will have a review for our readers in a day or two but our team photographer Conor Weiss was on hand to capture some stunning images of the cast in action. Enjoy Conor's photo essay below and click HERE to learn more about The NYC Asian Burlesque Extravaganza and HERE to find great shows to see at City Winery NYC.

This message naming the cast members of the festival was taken off of the website for NYC Asian Burlesque Extravaganza:

Big thank you to all who came out on a wet and rainy NYC night to celebrate the 11th annual show featuring: BAMBOO (Japan), Lady Mabuhay (NYC), Mercy Masala (NYC), Bebe Demure (Virginia), Stiletto Sinclair (NYC), Broody Valentino (NYC), Chelsey Ng (NYC), Glow Job (NYC), Andrea Flow (NYC), Ms. B LaRose (Chicago), Calamity Chang (NYC/PA) & DJ Momotaro (NYC).

About Conor Weiss

Photos: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL at City Winery Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



