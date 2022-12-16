Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Susie Clausen brings 'Saxy Susie' to DTM in NYC

Saxy Susie Clausen at Don't Tell Mama NYC

Dec. 16, 2022  

Susie Clausen has been an avid supporter of the NY Cabaret & Nightclub scene for a long time now. A few years back she even decided to "take up" the alto saxophone as a passion.
In the first week of December, Ms. Clausen finally took her moment to step into the spotlight with her own debut cabaret show at Don't Tell Mama in NYC.
Accompanied by a 4 piece band that included David Pearl (piano), Saadi Zain (bass), Ray Marchica (drums), Peter Calo (guitar), and her own sax - "Saxy Susie" premiered on December 7th & 10th. The goodwill engendered by her support for so many artists over the years was repaid in kind by full and enthusiastic audiences.

Susie wisely enlisted the expert direction and arrangements of Marilyn Maye to shape her show and guide her as a first time singer and cabaret performer. One could not hope for a better mentor to guide the way and the songs and medleys reflected Ms. Maye's deft ability to pace and shape a set list. Marilyn Maye's know-how and Susie Clausen's work ethic led to a solidly planned & well rehearsed show.

The show began with an appropriate "[I Dream Of] Jeannie" Medley (Susie in the spotlight brings us strong Barbara Eden & Dolly Parton vibes) which led into a "Jazz Baby" group of tunes continuing on through a bit of Johnny Burke and a dash of the aforementioned Dolly Parton, all demonstrating Susie's love of a playful lyric and witty banter.
Just a few well timed ballads landed solidly with the audience and showed Susie's softer, more pensive side. "The Gambler" and "God Bless The Child" let her show off a more serious tone with sweeter instrumental moments. Her saxophone playing was neither sparse nor overdone. It was sprinkled throughout the show with just enough panache to always be a welcome addition.

Perhaps the medley that hit best was towards the end of the show with a grouping of "Diamonds" songs that began with "Diamonds Are Forever" then used a bit of Jule Styne and Cy Coleman to lead to a Madonna punch line too good to give away.
The final song of the evening was a tongue in cheek interpretation of "Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone".
Make no mistake though, the name on everybody's lips is gonna be - "Saxy"... Susie Clausen.

Saxy Susie

Marilyn Maye - Offical Website

Don't Tell Mama NYC | Restaurant | Piano Bar | Cabaret - Dont Tell Mama NYC - Best Piano Bar in NYC

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Susie Clausen

Ray Marchica, Peter Calo, Susie Claussen, Saadi Zain, David Pearl

Marilyn Maye, Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

David Pearl

Saadi Zain

Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

David Pearl

Peter Calo

Saadi Zain, Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen

Susie Clausen, Sidney Myer

Susie Clausen, Michael West

Susie Clausen, Marilyn Lester

Susie Clausen, Brian Kaltner

Susie Clausen, Susan Mack

Ken Starrett, Susie Clausen, Richard Holbrook

Richard Holbrook, Daryl Glenn

Gabrielle Stravelli, Richard Holbrook, Jim Caruso

