Photos: Songwriter Scott Alan Brings Bright Stars To Birdland

On Monday, August 5, Birdland presented songwriter Scott Alan, along with some of today’s brightest stars singing his compositions. Joining Scott onstage were Audrey Belle Adams, Beatriz Melo, Marylee Fairbanks, LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne, Carla Mongado, Ashlyn Combs, Natalie Ortega, Cassidy Ewert, Eli Thomas, T’Arica Crawford, Jenna Miller Ferreira, Julian Carli, and Kendall Paige Parrett. Joining Alan accompanying the singers were Kiku Enomoto, David Fallo and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf.

Check out photos below!

After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release seven follow up albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding On To, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan, Lifeline and Nothing More. His compositions have been featured on American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Entertainment Tonight, HBO, MTV and VH1.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

