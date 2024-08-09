News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Songwriter Scott Alan Brings Bright Stars To Birdland

The event was held on Monday, August 5.

By: Aug. 09, 2024
On Monday, August 5, Birdland presented songwriter Scott Alan, along with some of today’s brightest stars singing his compositions. Joining Scott onstage were Audrey Belle Adams, Beatriz Melo, Marylee Fairbanks, LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne, Carla Mongado, Ashlyn Combs, Natalie Ortega, Cassidy Ewert, Eli Thomas, T’Arica Crawford, Jenna Miller Ferreira, Julian Carli, and Kendall Paige Parrett. Joining Alan accompanying the singers were Kiku Enomoto, David Fallo and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf.

After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release seven follow up albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding On To, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan, Lifeline and Nothing More. His compositions have been featured on American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Entertainment Tonight, HBO, MTV and VH1.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Ashlyn Combs

Ashlyn Combs

Audrey Belle Adams

Ashley Belle Adams

Beatriz Melo

Beatriz Melo

Carla Mongado

Carla Mongado

Carla Mongado

Cassidy Ewert

Cassidy Ewert

Cast

Eli Thomas

Eli Thomas

Eli Thomas

Jenna Miller Ferreira

Jenna Miller Ferreira

Julian Carli

Julian Carli

Kiku Enomoto, David Fallo, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf

LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne

LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne

LaRaisha DiEvelyn DionneMaryLee

Marylee Fairbanks

Marylee Fairbanks

Marylee Fairbanks

Natalie Ortega

Natalie Ortega

Cast

Scott Alan, Beatriz Melo

Scott Alan, Cast

Scott Alan, Cast

Scott Alan, David Fallo, Kiku Enomoto, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf

Scott Alan

T''Arica Crawford, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf

T''Arica Crawford

T''Arica Crawford



