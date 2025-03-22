Photos: See Highlights from Charles Busch: MY LEADING LADIES at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday March 21, Tony Award-nominated actor, playwright and cabaret entertainer Charles Busch returned to 54 Below with a new show of stories and songs devoted to the women who have inspired him from show business legends to the remarkable aunt who raised him. (Read more about the show in an interview with Charles Busch here.)

A two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree, Busch has created a unique place in the cabaret world as a sensitive musical interpreter and as a hilarious and touching teller of tales. Accompanied by Music Director Jono Mainelli at the piano, the eclectic songbook includes the best of Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill, and Stephen Sondheim.

Busch was backed by a live band including Kim Bonsanti on trumpet, Loic DaSilva on accordion, and Jimmy Stull on guitar.

There are two more performances of My Leading Ladies: tonight and tomorrow night (March 22 to March 23) at 7 pm. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website.

