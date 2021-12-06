Photos: See Betsy Wolfe & Andrew Rannells at The Green Room 42
Just when you thought December 4th couldn’t get any better, the night also featured Tony nominated Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, Book of Mormon, Black Monday).
Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos, Last 5 Years) belted her face off through seasonally appropriate and just plain inappropriate favorites this past weekend at The Green Room 42.
Photo credit: Michael Kushner