Photos: Poetry/Cabaret Returns with HOME! at The Green Room 42

NYC's Variety Salon Poetry/Cabaret returned with "HOME!" on December 11, 2021 at The Green Room 42. We might not all be home for the holidays, but Poetry/Cabaret welcomed back some longtime friends of the show, along with some new family from afar, to reflect on what it means to be at home.

Host Thomas March's topical monologue covered hints from Heloise, digging holes, and fun uses for backyard bunkers. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show also featured musical performances from Genesis Adelia Collado & Miriam Pultro; poetry from Gabrielle Calvocoressi and Anna Maria Hong; and comedy from Jared Goldstein. Music Director Drew Wutke kept things lively and smooth, as always.